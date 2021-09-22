3 Raiders Trade Targets After Week 2

0 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If the first two weeks are any indication, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to be a serious contender in 2021.

Derek Carr and Co. kept things going in Week 2, becoming one of only two AFC teams to start 2-0 with a 26-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then they watched the Baltimore Ravens, the team they beat in Week 1, surprise the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thanks to a hot start from Carr and strong performances from the defensive front, the Raiders have a lot to like about their team going into 2021.

It also means they could be buyers when the NFL's trade deadline starts approaching. It's not too early to start looking at players the Raiders may be interested in if they want to make a push for the AFC West.

Here's a look at three players the team should be monitoring as the early season progresses.