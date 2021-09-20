3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 2 Win

1 of 3

David Banks/Associated Press

Fields has a ton of potential and possesses the skills to become a dynamic NFL quarterback. But he's not going to step in and immediately put up huge numbers, which was shown during his first extended regular-season action for the Bears.

Taking over for Dalton in the second quarter, Fields went 6-for-13 for 60 yards and an interception, while also rushing for 31 yards on 10 carries. He made a big play when he needed to, though, scampering for 10 yards on Chicago's final drive and picking up a key first down to help it close out the victory.

Still, Fields knows there's plenty he can do better, and he plans on showing continued improvement.

"I don't think I'm pleased with how I played at all," Fields said, per Andrew Seligman of the Associated Press. "I think there's a lot more in me that I have to show. I know there's gonna come a time. I know it's not gonna happen overnight, so I'm just gonna keep grinding. No matter what happens, I know I'm meant for this. I'm meant to be here."

It's not yet known how much time Dalton will miss. But if it ends up being a week or two, he may not get his job back if Fields lives up to potential and starts showing what he's capable of. It's also possible that Fields will endure some more struggles before he reaches that point, as to be expected from a rookie QB.