3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 2 Win

David Richard/Associated Press

Although it was a close game until late in the fourth quarter, the Cleveland Browns came out of their home opener with their first win of the season. They'll hope it's the first of many as they look to have a successful 2021.

On Sunday, the Browns pulled out a 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Baker Mayfield led the way by passing for 213 yards and a touchdown, also adding a rushing score, while Nick Chubb's 26-yard touchdown run with five minutes, 52 seconds to go sealed the win.

It was a bounce-back showing for Cleveland after it lost its season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are three takeaways from the Browns' Week 2 victory.