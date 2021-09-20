College Football Picks Week 4: Predictions for Top 25 Games on Upcoming Schedule

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

If you like watching two great defenses in the best college football games, Week 4 might be your kind of Saturday.

First up, No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin invade Soldier Field in Chicago. It's the first matchup between the teams since 1964, and oddsmakers are expecting a low-scoring game. Early in the week, the total is sitting at 46.5.

The other marquee clash pits No. 7 Texas A&M against No. 16 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and the books expect another defensive battle. The total is just 47.5.

And those are merely two games in a busy weekend for the AP Top 25. This weekend, 23 ranked teams will be in action―and we have picks against the spread (ATS) for every matchup.