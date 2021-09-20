College Football Picks Week 4: Predictions for Top 25 Games on Upcoming Schedule

College Football Picks Week 4: Predictions for Top 25 Games on Upcoming ScheduleSeptember 20, 2021
If you like watching two great defenses in the best college football games, Week 4 might be your kind of Saturday.
First up, No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin invade Soldier Field in Chicago. It's the first matchup between the teams since 1964, and oddsmakers are expecting a low-scoring game. Early in the week, the total is sitting at 46.5.
The other marquee clash pits No. 7 Texas A&M against No. 16 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and the books expect another defensive battle. The total is just 47.5.
And those are merely two games in a busy weekend for the AP Top 25. This weekend, 23 ranked teams will be in action―and we have picks against the spread (ATS) for every matchup.
Week 4 Schedule and Odds
Friday, Sept. 24
UNLV at No. 22 Fresno State (-31) (10 p.m., CBSSN)
Saturday, Sept. 25
No. 2 Georgia (-34) at Vanderbilt (Noon, SEC Network)
Villanova at No. 6 Penn State (N/A) (Noon)
No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (-4.5) (Noon, Fox)
UMass at No. 17 Coastal Carolina (-35.5) (1 p.m.)
Colorado State at No. 5 Iowa (-22.5) (3:30 p.m., FS1)
No. 7 Texas A&M (-5.5) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (3:30 p.m., CBS)
No. 9 Clemson (-10) at North Carolina State (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
No. 14 Iowa State (N/A) at Baylor (3:30 p.m., Fox)
Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan (-18.5) (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Georgia State at No. 23 Auburn (-27) (4 p.m., SEC Network)
No. 24 UCLA (-3.5) at Stanford (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
Tennessee at No. 11 Florida (-20) (7 p.m., ESPN)
Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State (-4) (7 p.m., FS1)
No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-7) (7 p.m.)
Southern Miss at No. 1 Alabama (-45) (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)
West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma (-16.5) (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Akron at No. 10 Ohio State (-49) (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)
No. 21 North Carolina (-12) vs. Georgia Tech (7:30 p.m., ACC Network)
South Florida at No. 15 BYU (-24) (10:15 p.m., ESPN2)
Arizona at No. 3 Oregon (-28) (10:30 p.m., ESPN)
All odds from DraftKings. Predictions against the spread in bold. All times ET.
Notre Dame (+4.5) vs. Wisconsin
Although Notre Dame enters the contest at 3-0, the jury is still out on the Fighting Irish. They defeated both Florida State and Toledo by a field goal, and they struggled to put away Purdue.
But the same sentiment applies to Wisconsin, too.
Granted, it's largely a product of the unknown. In the opener, the Badgers assembled a superb defensive effort but lost to Penn State anyway. The offense imploded in the red zone, only scoring once on four drives inside the 20-yard line.
One week later, Wisconsin hosted Eastern Michigan. And in Week 3, Paul Chryst's team had an idle weekend. We simply don't know a lot about the Badgers yet.
The earliest returns on UW's attack are at least concerning, though. Factor in Notre Dame's encouraging red-zone defense—five touchdowns allowed in 12 trips—and a close finish seems likely.
Wisconsin, nevertheless, is the favorite because Notre Dame's offensive line has performed poorly so far. After tallying 5.0 yards per carry in 2020, the Irish have mustered just 2.9 behind a rebuilt blocking unit and already ceded 14 sacks. Jack Coan, who transferred from UW this offseason, will likely be under constant pressure.
The Badgers win a tight game in Chicago.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (+5.5)
Texas A&M hasn't exactly faced a gauntlet to this point, toppling Kent State, Colorado and New Mexico. Surrendering only 17 points in three games is still a remarkable feat.
As the Aggies make the transition to Zach Calzada, the defense can hide a few shortcomings. Arkansas, though, is certainly going to provide a massive test for the second-time starter. He replaced an injured Haynes King (leg) in Week 2 and tossed three touchdowns in last Saturday's shutout win.
Calzada will face a defense that has limited three opponents to 5.0 yards per pass attempt. Most notably, the Razorbacks held Texas to 118 yards on 23 throws in a 40-21 victory.
Still, the game will likely be decided on the opposite side.
Arkansas ranks 12th nationally at 6.1 yards per rush, while Texas A&M is 83rd at 4.1 allowed per carry. If the Aggies contain the Hogs' running game, it's hard to see Arkansas keeping up—but we don't anticipate that's going to happen.
In a slight upset, Arkansas wins straight up.