3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 2 Loss

Al Drago/Associated Press

The football went wide right of the uprights, the clock ran out and the visiting fans donned in blue erupted in cheers. It seemed the New York Giants had just notched their first win of 2021 on Thursday night, while continuing their recent domination of the Washington Football Team.

That didn't end up being the case.

As Washington's Dustin Hopkins missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired, a penalty flag hit the field because New York defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence had jumped offsides. Hopkins didn't miss when given a second opportunity, kicking a 43-yard game-winning field goal to send the Giants to a 30-29 loss.

It's the first time New York has lost to Washington since Week 8 of the 2018 season, as the Giants had won the previous five meetings between the two teams. Quarterback Daniel Jones was 4-0 in his career against Washington before this heartbreaking defeat.

Now, the Giants are 0-2 and will have 10 days to prepare for their Week 3 home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Here are three takeaways from New York's Week 2 loss.