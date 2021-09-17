The Best MLB Teams That Didn't Win the World Series Since 2000

0 of 8

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The best team doesn't always win in the playoffs. That's both one of the most frustrating and entertaining aspects of any given Major League Baseball season.

Twenty years ago, the Seattle Mariners made history with a 116-win regular season, yet they didn't even reach the World Series. They're just one example of a roster with a stellar lineup or pitching staff that dominated the first 162 games only to lose in the postseason.

While the list is subjective, it also considers regular-season record, run differential, awards and overall talent.

A notable omission is the 2019 Houston Astros, who finished 107-55 and lost in the World Series. While the sign-stealing scandal focused on the 2017 and 2018 seasons, allegations contend the Astros continued to use technology to aid them in 2019. While we don't know for sure, their exclusion is a happy medium to a strange situation.