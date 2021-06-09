Astros Continued Sign-Stealing Scheme Through 2019 MLB Playoffs, New Book Alleges

Icon Sportswire

The Houston Astros were caught illegally stealing signs during the 2017 postseason on the way to a World Series title, but the cheating reportedly continued through 2019.

In a new book called Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and a Colorful History of Sign Stealing, author Andy Martino wrote the team used a television monitor to pick up signs in 2019 before signaling them to hitters through a coach whistling or using a massage gun (h/t Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated).

The Astros won the American League pennant that season before losing to the Washington Nationals in the World Series.

An MLB investigation had previously determined Houston used technology to illegally steal signs from opposing teams in 2017. Coaches signaled to players by banging on trash cans. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended one season and eventually fired, while the organization was fined $5 million and stripped of draft picks.

The players involved were not punished.

The commissioner's report noted the Astros continued to use the replay room to decode signs during the 2018 regular season, but they did not signal with the banging system and the practice stopped later in the year.

"The investigation did not reveal any attempt by the Astros to utilize electronic equipment to decode and transmit signs in the 2018 postseason," the report stated.

Martino said in his book that the cheating continued in 2019, with the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees—the two teams Houston defeated that postseason—both raising concerns.

Tampa Bay reportedly asked MLB to investigate "Houston players wearing vibrating Band-Aids," during the ALDS. The Yankees specifically called out Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron about his whistling during an ALCS game, but he refused to stop.

"What the f--k are you gonna do about it?" Cintron reportedly yelled back to the Yankees, per Martino.

The Astros had an up-and-down 2020 regular season after the fallout of the scandal, but the team still reached the ALCS before losing in seven games to the Rays.