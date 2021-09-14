Big E Is Your New WWE Champ, What's Next for Bobby Lashley and More Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Vince McMahon and Co. brought out the absolute best for WWE Raw on Monday with a huge main event.

Bobby Lashley put his WWE Championship on the line against Randy Orton, but an extra wrinkle was added with Big E promising to cash in his Money in the Bank contract by the end of the night.

What followed was a monumental finish. The All Mighty speared The Viper to retain the title, only to face a second challenger, who planted him with the Big Ending to win his first WWE Championship.

Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler finally got to wrestle on her own and had a great match with Charlotte Flair. The two showed what The Queen of Spades could do after over a year of her run wasted in a team role.

Karrion Kross delivered a memorable promo on his plans for the red brand. His character continues to change and evolve, with WWE seemingly struggling to decide what he should be for Raw.

It was a show that will be talked about more than any other Raw in recent memory.