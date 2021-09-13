3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 1 Loss

0 of 3

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

After a strong 2020 campaign for the Green Bay Packers, much of the offseason conversation surrounding the organization centered around whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers would return. He did, and he's once again looking to lead them to a Super Bowl title. But that quest is not off to a good start.

The Packers were blown out by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday evening, losing 38-3 in a game that was moved to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, as New Orleans continues to recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The neutral site did nothing to slow down the Saints, though.

Green Bay's only points came via a 39-yard field goal from Mason Crosby as time expired in the first half, cutting New Orleans' lead to 17-3. But the Saints kept rolling thereafter, scoring 21 unanswered points over the final two quarters.

It marked the first time the Packers lost their opener since 2014, a season in which they still ended up 12-4 and made a run to the NFC Championship Game.

Here are three takeaways from Green Bay's disappointing loss to begin the 2021 campaign.