Reality Checks for Top MLB Prospects Who Failed to Deliver in 2021

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Not every top prospect takes a linear path to stardom.

Players such as Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and more recently Wander Franco are more exception than rule, and even American League MVP candidate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took time to find his footing in MLB.

The same can be true in the minors, where top prospects have to adjust to improved competition as they climb the ladder. The jump up a level is not always a smooth one, and players' stocks rise and fall.

Ahead we've highlighted a handful of top prospects who failed to live up to expectations this season. That doesn't mean they can't still develop into stars, as these could simply be bumps in the road.

Before we take a deeper dive into seven players who have struggled on the field, we will go through the notable prospects who have been missing in action because of injuries or other factors.

All prospect rankings cited refer to Bleacher Report's Top 100 list from the start of the 2021 season.