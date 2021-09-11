The Demon Is Back, Heyman's Reigns and Lesnar Dilemma, More SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

WWE wasted no time bringing out the big guns this week. The show started with The Bloodline in the ring before Lesnar made his presence known.

Heyman tried to talk The Beast into chasing another championship, but Lesnar wanted to know why he didn't tell Reigns he would be at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief stared a hole through his advisor as he claimed he didn't know.

Reigns took his belt back from Heyman and left with The Usos. Heyman took the mic and gave Lesnar his usual introduction. The Beast said it felt like old times before he told Heyman to accept his challenge for Reigns' title before the champ fires him.

Lesnar tried to hit him with the F-5, but Reigns and The Usos came out to make the save. The Beast ended up fending off all three men to stand tall at the end of the segment.

It looks like Heyman is caught between a rock and a hard place as he finds himself trying to find a way to keep both of his biggest clients from going to war. Clearly, it's not working.

While it looked like Lesnar was going to drop Heyman like a bad habit, there is still going to be doubt about his allegiances from both sides.

Reigns now has a small reason not to trust the man he has allowed to speak for him. No matter what Heyman says, Lesnar planted that seed of doubt in The Tribal Chief's head. Maybe they will stick Heyman in a shark cage above the ring for the eventual match? We can dream.