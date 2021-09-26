Charlotte Flair Defeats Alexa Bliss, Retains WWE Women's Title at Extreme Rules

Photo credit: WWE.com

Charlotte Flair beat Alexa Bliss at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

But the defeat came with further insult to injury for The Goddess. Flair kicked her beaten challenger out of the ring after the bout before dismembering her doll, Lilly, inside the ring.

The Queen exited the arena, leaving a distraught Bliss to gather the discarded parts of her doll. She then broke down in tears at the top of the ramp as she examined the ruined Lilly in her hands.

Flair always seems to be at or near the top of the title scene, and that has led to her winning and dropping the Raw Women's Championship on a couple of occasions since WrestleMania 37.

After beating Rhea Ripley for the title at Money in the Bank, The Queen dropped it to Nikki A.S.H. the next night on Raw when the Scot cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

That led to a three-way feud between Flair, Nikki and Ripley, culminating in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam. The Queen was victorious, thus making her a six-time Raw women's champion and a 12-time titleholder on the main roster overall.

With Flair extending her WWE record for women's title reigns, she became a prime target for the rest of the Raw women's division. Bliss was the first to make her presence known by delivering an ominous greeting.

Before getting to Bliss, Flair had to deal with Nia Jax, who beat The Queen in a non-title match on Raw a few weeks ago. That led to a title clash the next week on Raw, which Charlotte won thanks in part to Shayna Baszler getting involved.

After Flair retained against Jax, Bliss resurfaced and made it clear she had her eye on the Raw Women's Championship.

While The Queen was dismissive of her challenger's dark character and the presence of her doll, Lilly, she agreed to give The Goddess a title match at Extreme Rules.

Bliss has been a focal point of the women's division since altering her character last year, but she hasn't been in the title scene. That changed Sunday, when she found herself in the familiar position of vying for a championship.

Bliss didn't come away with the title, but the three-time Raw women's champion and two-time SmackDown women's titleholder figures to remain in the hunt moving forward while avenging Flair's treatment of Lilly.

