76ers Summer League Standouts to Watch During Training Camp

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While rookies hope to show they belong in summer league, sophomores want to look out of place.

Tyrese Maxey did for all the right reasons before shutting it down after just two appearances. He seemed several levels above the rest of the players, scorching opposing defenses to the tune of 26.0 points per game on 50 percent shooting (91 percent from the line).

That could have been the springboard he needed to boost himself into a much bigger role in his second NBA season. Regardless what the Sixers get for Ben Simmons, they will undoubtedly still need more shot creation on the perimeter. That's where Maxey can make his mark, and there's a universe in which he ranks among Philly's top four or five players in minutes per contest next season.

But two fiery outings in Las Vegas can only do so much. He needs to look even more impressive at training camp to skyrocket up the perimeter pecking order.