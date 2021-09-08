Free-Agent Contracts Seahawks Must Pursue After Preseason

1 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Avery Williamson is one of the best defensive players on the free-agent market at the moment, and the Seahawks could look to the linebacker to provide some support around Wagner in the second level of defense.

Wagner did not practice last week due to a procedure he has undergone in each of the last five years, but he is expected to be back in practice this week, per NFL.com.

Even if the 31-year-old is fine, it would not hurt for the Seahawks to add insurance at the position to ease the pressure on Adams and Diggs in the deepest layer of the defense.

Their aggressiveness puts them closer to the line of scrimmage than most safeties, but if Seattle brings in another strong linebacker, its reliance on those two players for sacks and tackles will go down a bit.

Williamson had 111 tackles between his time with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, and he has over 100 tackles in four of his six seasons in the NFL. Adding a player of his quality could be more than worth it to deal with a handful of tough assignments for Seattle's rushing defense inside the NFC West.

Outside of the division, Seattle opens with Indianapolis, Tennessee and Minnesota, all of which possess top-tier running backs.

If the Seahawks add Williamson, they will at least have another answer to stopping Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook in the first three weeks of the season.