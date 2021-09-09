Latavius Murray, Ravens Reportedly Finalizing Contract After Gus Edwards Injury

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Free-agent running back Latavius Murray is finalizing a deal with the Baltimore Ravens following season-ending leg injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and most recently Gus Edwards, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The move comes after the team added Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to its practice squad with the intention of adding them to the active roster.

Murray will take the field for his eighth NFL season. He started his career with the Oakland Raiders, with whom he played from 2014 to 2016. He then played a pair of seasons apiece with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

The 31-year-old appeared ready to begin the 2021 campaign as Alvin Kamara's backup in New Orleans, but he was suddenly released Sept. 7, five days before the Saints were set to open the season against the Green Bay Packers.

Murray posted 832 total yards and five touchdowns on 169 touches last year. He gained 4.5 yards per carry and caught 23 passes for 176 yards. His best game came against the Denver Broncos, when he amassed 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

The UCF product had a Pro Bowl campaign in 2015, when he had a career-high 1,298 total yards (1,066 rushing, 232 receiving). He followed that with 1,052 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns in 2016.

For his career, Murray has 6,285 total yards and 45 touchdowns. He's averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

Now he'll join his fourth NFL team in the Ravens. His durability, efficiency and ability to catch balls out of the backfield should help Baltimore's running back group as the team sets its sights on the playoffs.