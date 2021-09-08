Fresh WNBA Power Rankings: Can NY Liberty Survive 6-Game Losing Streak?

0 of 6

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

Editor's note: Welcome back to Bleacher Report's WNBA power rankings, where we will examine the standings and happenings on and off the court each week. We are going to change things up for the next couple of weeks. In addition to providing a ranking of all 12 WNBA teams, we will be examining where each team is in its respective postseason race. But what about the teams that are clearly out of the playoffs; how do they fit into all of this? Well, read more to find out.

In the final two weeks of the WNBA regular season, multiple races have formed toward the top, middle and bottom of the league's standings. These final games mean something for every team, even if the postseason isn't in its future.

At the top, injuries are both challenging and fueling the Aces and Lynx. Minnesota remains just behind a gassed Vegas squad.

In the middle, the Mercury are still on a nine-game winning streak and trying to swipe the No. 4 seed from the defending champion Storm. That would guarantee home court and a first-round bye.

But the most down-to-the-wire race features four teams fighting for the last two playoff spots.

Can the injury-riddled but experienced Mystics and Sparks claw their way in? Or will the Wings and the Liberty—younger, but hungry—claim the last two spots?

The WNBA is heading toward the finish line of the regular season without any stops. From here on out, games will be played every day to help decide the final playoff spots and positioning in the 2022 draft.