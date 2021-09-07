US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Scores, Highlights from Early Tuesday Results

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Leylah Fernandez earned her third consecutive victory over a seeded player at the 2021 U.S. Open on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Canadian eliminated No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in the first of four women's quarterfinal matches to be played over the next two days.

In her last three matches, Fernandez knocked out Grand Slam winners Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Svitolina.

Fernandez's win occurred after men's singles No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev bested Botic van de Zandschulp in four sets.

Two more quarterfinal matches will take place on Tuesday night and the other four will be played on Wednesday inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Men's Singles

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev def. Botic van de Zandschulp, 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5

Medvedev secured his third consecutive U.S. Open semifinal berth with a four-set win over the Dutch qualifier Van de Zandschulp.

The No. 2 seed appeared to be on his way to straight-set victory after he shutout his unseeded foe in the second set.

Van de Zandschulp did not go down without a fight, as he earned a key break in the third set to force a fourth set.

The Dutchman produced a tough fight in the fourth set as well, but he was unable to pick up the break required to keep the match going.

Medvedev earned an edge late in the fourth set to pick up his fifth straight win in New York.

The No. 2 seed now has time to rest before his Friday semifinal against the winner of the quarterfinal match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Carlos Alcaraz. That match will be played on Tuesday night.

Medvedev has been to two Grand Slam finals in his career. He lost to Rafael Nadal in the 2019 U.S. Open final and dropped the 2021 Australian Open championship to Novak Djokovic.

If Djokovic gets through his potential semifinal against Alexander Zverev, Medvedev could be the last challenger standing between Djokovic and the season-long Grand Slam.

Women's Singles

Leylah Fernandez def. No. 5 Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5)

Fernandez came out on top of a three-set battle with Svitolina.

The Canadian teenager dropped to the floor of Arthur Ashe Stadium after she won the final point of the three-set tiebreak with the No. 5 seed.

Fernandez broke Svitolina on her final set of service games in the tiebreak to set up the opportunity to capture the match victory on her own serve.

The 19-year-old battled through an up-and-down final set with Svitolina in which both players recorded a pair of service breaks.

Fernandez's edge in the final set came through her play on first serve and at the net. She won 80 percent of her first-serve points and went 8-for-10 on net points.

Fernandez jumped out to an early led in the first, but the No. 5 seed rallied right back to match the 6-3 score from the first set.

The first-time Grand Slam semifinalist did not earn the final edge until the last two points of the match.

Fernandez will await either No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning French Open champion, or No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, the highest seeded woman left in the draw, in the semifinals.