Free-Agent Contracts Dolphins Must Pursue After Preseason

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

After a 2-1 preseason in which the Miami Dolphins pared their roster down to 53 players, the season is set to start with a road game against the division rival New England Patriots.

The Dolphins once again had a busy offseason. They drafted some more help for Tua Tagovailoa in the form of Jaylen Waddle and Liam Eichenberg, and they invested in the defense with the selection of Jaelan Phillips.

They were active players in free agency, too. Will Fuller V will be forced to complete his six-game suspension from last season in the game against the Pats, but he'll be in the lineup in Week 2.

The work of an NFL GM is never truly complete. While the Dolphins appear to be set with their 53, the flurry of cuts around the league has left some talented players without a home.

Here's a look at some options Miami might be interested in at least talking to as it prepares for the start of the new season.