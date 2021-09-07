Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, Drew McIntyre Losses Adding Up and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is full steam ahead on the road to Extreme Rules, and the September 6 edition of WWE Raw featured multiple moments that set the tone for the future of the red brand.

Bobby Lashley continued to insert himself into the Raw tag team champions' business, forcing his way with MVP into the Tag Team Turmoil match. While he has Randy Orton to contend with at Extreme Rules, he ran into another massive threat in Omos on Monday night.

Drew McIntyre was one of the pillars of WWE not that long ago, but that run has turned sour with a series of losses, including to old rivals such as Sheamus.

Natalya and Tamina have held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships since May 14, but it doesn't feel like they have done anything with them. The veterans continue to lose on Raw and SmackDown, so it might be time to move the belts to fresh talent.

Drake Maverick has officially returned to the 24/7 Championship scene. He appeared behind Reggie, adding a new contender for a titleholder who lives on the edge every week.

Monday's Raw was a wild night buoyed by its tag team division. While it was far from perfect, it was one of the strongest editions of the red brand in recent memory with plenty to discuss.