Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, Drew McIntyre Losses Adding Up and More WWE Raw Fallout

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, Drew McIntyre Losses Adding Up and More WWE Raw FalloutSeptember 7, 2021
WWE is full steam ahead on the road to Extreme Rules, and the September 6 edition of WWE Raw featured multiple moments that set the tone for the future of the red brand.
Bobby Lashley continued to insert himself into the Raw tag team champions' business, forcing his way with MVP into the Tag Team Turmoil match. While he has Randy Orton to contend with at Extreme Rules, he ran into another massive threat in Omos on Monday night.
Drew McIntyre was one of the pillars of WWE not that long ago, but that run has turned sour with a series of losses, including to old rivals such as Sheamus.
Natalya and Tamina have held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships since May 14, but it doesn't feel like they have done anything with them. The veterans continue to lose on Raw and SmackDown, so it might be time to move the belts to fresh talent.
Drake Maverick has officially returned to the 24/7 Championship scene. He appeared behind Reggie, adding a new contender for a titleholder who lives on the edge every week.
Monday's Raw was a wild night buoyed by its tag team division. While it was far from perfect, it was one of the strongest editions of the red brand in recent memory with plenty to discuss.
Omos May Be the Man Most Ready to Dethrone Bobby Lashley
Raw has a star problem, which is clear in every facet of its presentation. While Bobby Lashley is a quality WWE champion, his contenders are few and far between. It was announced on Raw that Randy Orton would face him at Extreme Rules despite The Viper already having the tag team titles to defend.
Damian Priest stepped up recently as a viable challenger, though he should be allowed to thrive as United States champion first. However, another name has teased stepping up to the next level in recent weeks: Omos.
The undefeated 7'3" giant is one of the most imposing figures in wrestling. While he has plenty to learn still, he has the air of a champion. He was the key figure in his tag title reign with AJ Styles, overshadowing one of the absolute greats.
When he stood next to Lashley on Monday night, it really did feel like The All Mighty was outmatched. The WWE champion sold heavily for Omos, and it got the fans talking about the future.
Of everyone who has stepped up to the WWE champion, Omos feels the most prepared. He is one of the rare guys WWE has built into a monster, establishing a threat that cannot be ignored.
WWE Not Protecting Drew McIntyre for Sake of United States Title Picture
While WWE refuses to acknowledge the power of wins and losses, Omos is a great example of how dominance matters. Drew McIntyre got that same treatment for a while, but his losses are beginning to stack up.
The Scot lost to Sheamus this week via a roll-up. It's not a bad loss, but McIntyre used to be someone who would never go down.
Most will remember the former WWE champion losing more than the way he lost. The Scottish Warrior is losing his mystique, and he desperately needs that on a roster that is screaming out for top talent.
There were plenty of ways the company could have set up Priest vs. Sheamus as a rematch without giving McIntyre a loss. The Scot is clearly a lower priority than he was previously, but he should keep winning all the same.
Even when Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns are out of the title picture, they are difficult to defeat. At the end of last year, McIntyre was on the same level. He was clearly a priority. If things progress as they are, he won't be by the time the WWE draft comes around early next month.
Time to Move on from Natalya and Tamina as Women's Tag Team Champions
The WWE women's tag team division is in shambles and has been for a while. The talent is there, but the company refuses to book it with any focus week-to-week.
And it's a wonder how Natalya and Tamina are still champions given how many times they have lost.
Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox hold three wins over the champions but can barely get on television. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. have formed an unlikely partnership and have already overwhelmed the titleholders.
While it was fun to see Tamina rewarded for his veteran work and Natalya get a run with gold, the entertaining side of this pairing has passed. The division needs fresh blood at the top.
Shotzi and Nox would be the perfect team to dethrone the veterans, taking the torch with dominance as they try to redefine the division. Ripley and Nikki could also win, but they are less of a dramatic change.
Either way, one of these teams must shuffle things back up. It is time to see champions hold the tag gold again that are respected. Until that happen, the whole division is diminished by the week.
Drake Maverick Back in the 24/7 Championship Picture Could End Badly Again
Drake Maverick was released by WWE in April 2020 for seemingly no reason. It was at that time he and R-Truth were carrying the 24/7 Championship scene together, and it was only by showing he could be a serious competitor that he earned his way back two months later.
The return of the 38-year-old to the 24/7 Championship scene does not have to mean he is done with NXT, although it does likely mean exactly that. While the division is fun to watch, it is a limited role where stars are mostly played as comedy actors. There is little nuance.
Reggie has been a fun champion to date. His gymnastics have served the scene well, setting up a legitimate chance to have a long-running titleholder. And the best way to reinforce that is to vary who will go after him. If that group includes Maverick and Jeff Hardy, that is worth something, but it may not be the right role for everyone involved.
It would be a real shame to see Maverick leave NXT for a second time and then be deemed an unnecessary expense because WWE only valued him so far.