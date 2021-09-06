Free-Agent Contracts Patriots Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

When the New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in their 2021 season opener, their roster is going to look quite different than the last time they took the field for regular-season action. And they will hope that those changes lead to improved results.

The Pats were aggressive in free agency while also bringing in players they hope to build around via the 2021 NFL draft. New England's moves were made in the hopes of faring better than it did in 2020, when it finished 7-9—its first losing season since 2000.

But it's also possible the Patriots aren't done making moves. On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players, which resulted in some noteworthy players becoming free agents. Maybe that means New England will return to the free-agent market to add a player or two to provide depth during the upcoming campaign.

Here's a look at several players the Patriots should consider signing for the 2021 season.