Free-Agent Contracts Patriots Must Pursue After Preseason

Free-Agent Contracts Patriots Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 6, 2021
When the New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in their 2021 season opener, their roster is going to look quite different than the last time they took the field for regular-season action. And they will hope that those changes lead to improved results.
The Pats were aggressive in free agency while also bringing in players they hope to build around via the 2021 NFL draft. New England's moves were made in the hopes of faring better than it did in 2020, when it finished 7-9—its first losing season since 2000.
But it's also possible the Patriots aren't done making moves. On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players, which resulted in some noteworthy players becoming free agents. Maybe that means New England will return to the free-agent market to add a player or two to provide depth during the upcoming campaign.
Here's a look at several players the Patriots should consider signing for the 2021 season.
John Brown, WR
Last year, the Pats receiving corps was one of the weakest parts of their roster, which contributed to a lackluster season. They brought in Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne during free agency to try to rectify that.
But Agholor and Bourne are far from sure things, even though both played well in 2020. So it could be wise for New England to add more depth, especially in the form of a veteran like John Brown.
Over seven NFL seasons, Brown has consistently played well. He's twice surpassed the 1,000-yard mark (2015 with the Arizona Cardinals and 2019 with the Buffalo Bills), and he had 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for Buffalo last season.
With rookie quarterback Mac Jones leading the offense, it could take a little time before things click. Brown, a proven playmaker, could speed up the process as a reliable target this season. And if other receivers underperform, he could take on an even bigger role, assuming he keeps producing himself.
Jimmy Moreland, CB
Jimmy Moreland was a solid cornerback over his first two NFL seasons with the Washington Football Team, but the 26-year-old was cut ahead of the roster deadline. Considering he's a strong starting option as a No. 3 cornerback, there should be numerous teams interested in signing him.
While the Patriots don't need another cornerback, it could help them to solidify their defense. And Moreland, who is among the best defensive backs available, is an enticing player.
With Washington, Moreland played 30 games and made 10 starts over the past two years, recording 86 tackles and an interception during that span. He emerged as a reliable player after getting taken in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft.
The Pats could use that depth considering Stephon Gilmore will miss at least the first six games of the season because of a quad injury. It's still possible they trade him. Bringing in Moreland would give New England more flexibility to do so.
Javon Hagan, S
Some of the safeties on the Patriots roster, such as 34-year-old Devin McCourty, are on the older side, so the team may want to start thinking about the future in the secondary. That's what makes Javon Hagan an intriguing free agent for New England to consider.
Hagan, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of August, is only 24. He went undrafted in 2020 and spent most of last season on the team's practice squad, never getting on to the field for his NFL debut. Still, he has potential and could develop into a contributor in the years to come.
There wouldn't be much risk for the Patriots in signing Hagan. He would provide depth in the short term and may end up playing a bigger role in the future. If not, then New England could move in another direction, but it's worth at least giving him an opportunity.
In the best-case scenario, Hagan would pair with Kyle Dugger to become the Patriots' safeties of the future. That alone should be enough for the team to think about signing him.