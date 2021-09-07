Best Free-Agent Option Remaining for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With the 2021 NFL season kicking off this week, most teams have solidified their starting lineups for Week 1. However, rosters are fluid even after 53-man roster cuts, so we'll see many additions in the coming days.

While it's easy to identify the top available free agents—guys like Cam Newton, John Brown, Mitchell Schwartz and Todd Gurley are known commodities—some team-specific fits are better than others.

Here, we'll take a look at the best free-agent option for each team. These selections are based on factors like proven production, team needs, player health and salary-cap constraints.

For variety's sake, we'll only be looking at one team per player. While several teams could benefit from adding Newton as a backup quarterback, we'll be pairing him with only one franchise.

Which free agent should your favorite team have its eyes on entering Week 1? Let's take a look.