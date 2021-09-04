Fantasy Football 2021: PPR Cheatsheet, Strategy and 4-Round Mock Draft

Fantasy Football 2021: PPR Cheatsheet, Strategy and 4-Round Mock DraftSeptember 4, 2021
The 2021 NFL campaign kicks off Thursday night.
If you haven't drafted your fantasy football team already, you'll be doing so soon.
There are myriad paths to follow at your draft, and while you can (and should) plan ahead, you'll almost certainly be forced to adjust that strategy at some point (or, more realistically, at a dozen different points).
Still, the best prepared and most informed managers give themselves the best chance for success, so let's get you ready and informed with a PPR cheat sheet, draft strategy tips and a four-round mock.
PPR Cheatsheet Positional Rankings
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
5. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
7. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
9. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
10. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
11. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
12. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
13. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
14. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
16. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
17. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
18. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
19. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
20. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
6. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
8. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
11. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
12. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
13. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
14. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
15. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers
18. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
19. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
20. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
8. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
9. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
Draft Strategy
Draft strategy matters most in the first few rounds, so let's put our focus there.
Don't get cute in Round 1. If you're drafting in the top half, grab an elite running back. If you're selecting from the back half, pounce on any running back who falls, and if no one does, grab a top wide receiver or Travis Kelce. Unless you're playing in a two-quarterback league or some obscenely deep dynasty format, those are your only options.
Not much changes in Round 2. There should still be a good number of running backs on the board, so feel free to snag one—especially if you didn't with your first pick. Otherwise, you're looking at receivers or Darren Waller. Patrick Mahomes might go in this round, but unless you're dead-set on having him, you don't need to think about quarterbacks for a few more rounds, at least.
Running backs are harder to find in Round 3. If there's a value option in that spot, then absolutely pounce. But assuming you have at least one on your roster by now, don't feel the need to reach. There should still be some really good (or even great) options at wide receiver, and this is the right range to consider George Kittle, too.
Finally, Round 4 is all about backs and receivers. Sure, one of the top three tight ends could fall here, and someone might target a quarterback like Josh Allen or Kyler Murray, but your focus should be on the best available running back or wide receiver here.
4-Round Mock Draft
To offer an example of the first four rounds, I took advantage of FantasyPros' mock draft simulator to throw a 10-team, PPR mock together. I was randomly assigned the No. 3 spot. This is how my picks and the rest shook out.
Round 1
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
2. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
3. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
4. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
6. Davante Adams, WR, GB
7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
8. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
9. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
10. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
Round 2
11. Aaron Jones, RB, GB
12. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
13. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
14. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
15. Najee Harris, RB, PIT
16. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
17. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI
18. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
19. Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS
20. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
Round 3
21. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
22. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
23. Darren Waller, TE, LV
24. A.J. Brown, WR, TEN
25. George Kittle, TE, SF
26. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC
27. David Montgomery, RB, CHI
28. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
29. Josh Allen, QB, BUF
30. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
Round 4
31. Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI
32. Julio Jones, WR, TEN
33. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
34. Robert Woods, WR, LAR
35. Mike Evans, WR, TB
36. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
37. James Robinson, RB, JAX
38. D'Andre Swift, RB, DET
39. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL
40. Chris Godwin, WR, TB