    Fantasy Football 2021: PPR Cheatsheet, Strategy and 4-Round Mock Draft

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBANational NBA Featured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2021

      The 2021 NFL campaign kicks off Thursday night.

      If you haven't drafted your fantasy football team already, you'll be doing so soon.

      There are myriad paths to follow at your draft, and while you can (and should) plan ahead, you'll almost certainly be forced to adjust that strategy at some point (or, more realistically, at a dozen different points).

      Still, the best prepared and most informed managers give themselves the best chance for success, so let's get you ready and informed with a PPR cheat sheet, draft strategy tips and a four-round mock.

    PPR Cheatsheet Positional Rankings

      Quarterback

      1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

      3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

      4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

      5. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

      6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

      7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

      8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

      9. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

                     

      Running Back

      1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

      2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

      3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

      4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

      5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

      6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

      7. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

      8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

      9. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

      10. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

      11. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

      12. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

      13. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

      14. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

      15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

      16. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

      17. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

      18. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

      19. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

      20. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens

                     

      Wide Receiver

      1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

      2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

      3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

      4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

      5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

      6. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

      7. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

      8. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

      9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

      10. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears

      11. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

      12. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

      13. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

      14. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

      15. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      16. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      17. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

      18. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

      19. Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

      20. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

                   

      Tight End

      1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

      3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

      4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

      5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

      6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

      7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

      8. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team

      9. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

      10. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

    Draft Strategy

      Draft strategy matters most in the first few rounds, so let's put our focus there.

      Don't get cute in Round 1. If you're drafting in the top half, grab an elite running back. If you're selecting from the back half, pounce on any running back who falls, and if no one does, grab a top wide receiver or Travis Kelce. Unless you're playing in a two-quarterback league or some obscenely deep dynasty format, those are your only options.

      Not much changes in Round 2. There should still be a good number of running backs on the board, so feel free to snag one—especially if you didn't with your first pick. Otherwise, you're looking at receivers or Darren Waller. Patrick Mahomes might go in this round, but unless you're dead-set on having him, you don't need to think about quarterbacks for a few more rounds, at least.

      Running backs are harder to find in Round 3. If there's a value option in that spot, then absolutely pounce. But assuming you have at least one on your roster by now, don't feel the need to reach. There should still be some really good (or even great) options at wide receiver, and this is the right range to consider George Kittle, too.

      Finally, Round 4 is all about backs and receivers. Sure, one of the top three tight ends could fall here, and someone might target a quarterback like Josh Allen or Kyler Murray, but your focus should be on the best available running back or wide receiver here.

    4-Round Mock Draft

      To offer an example of the first four rounds, I took advantage of FantasyPros' mock draft simulator to throw a 10-team, PPR mock together. I was randomly assigned the No. 3 spot. This is how my picks and the rest shook out.

                 

      Round 1

      1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR

      2. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN

      3. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO

      4. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN

      5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL

      6. Davante Adams, WR, GB

      7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND

      8. Travis Kelce, TE, KC

      9. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

      10. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

                  

      Round 2

      11. Aaron Jones, RB, GB

      12. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG

      13. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC

      14. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF

      15. Najee Harris, RB, PIT

      16. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

      17. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI

      18. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL

      19. Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS

      20. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA

                   

      Round 3

      21. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN

      22. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN

      23. Darren Waller, TE, LV

      24. A.J. Brown, WR, TEN

      25. George Kittle, TE, SF

      26. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC

      27. David Montgomery, RB, CHI

      28. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC

      29. Josh Allen, QB, BUF

      30. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS

                   

      Round 4

      31. Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI

      32. Julio Jones, WR, TEN

      33. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

      34. Robert Woods, WR, LAR

      35. Mike Evans, WR, TB

      36. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV

      37. James Robinson, RB, JAX

      38. D'Andre Swift, RB, DET

      39. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL

      40. Chris Godwin, WR, TB

