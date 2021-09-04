Fantasy Football 2021: PPR Cheatsheet, Strategy and 4-Round Mock Draft

2 of 3

Draft strategy matters most in the first few rounds, so let's put our focus there.

Don't get cute in Round 1. If you're drafting in the top half, grab an elite running back. If you're selecting from the back half, pounce on any running back who falls, and if no one does, grab a top wide receiver or Travis Kelce. Unless you're playing in a two-quarterback league or some obscenely deep dynasty format, those are your only options.

Not much changes in Round 2. There should still be a good number of running backs on the board, so feel free to snag one—especially if you didn't with your first pick. Otherwise, you're looking at receivers or Darren Waller. Patrick Mahomes might go in this round, but unless you're dead-set on having him, you don't need to think about quarterbacks for a few more rounds, at least.

Running backs are harder to find in Round 3. If there's a value option in that spot, then absolutely pounce. But assuming you have at least one on your roster by now, don't feel the need to reach. There should still be some really good (or even great) options at wide receiver, and this is the right range to consider George Kittle, too.

Finally, Round 4 is all about backs and receivers. Sure, one of the top three tight ends could fall here, and someone might target a quarterback like Josh Allen or Kyler Murray, but your focus should be on the best available running back or wide receiver here.