UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC will put on some matinee action Saturday afternoon with Derek Brunson and Darren Till serving as the main event at the UFC's APEX Facility.

Brunson has been an oscillating contender in the middleweight division for a large chunk of his career. But with four consecutive wins, he's looking to elevate his stock higher than before.

Darren Till, on the other hand, has been a mixed bag at 185 pounds. After contending for the welterweight title, he is just 1-1 since moving up. A loss to Robert Whittaker took out some of his momentum, but a win against Brunson would have him right back in the mix.

In addition to Till, the card will have feature another English hopeful in Tom Aspinall. The heavyweight will take on Serghei Spivac in the co-main event.

Here's a look at the whole card along with the latest odds and a preview of the biggest fights.