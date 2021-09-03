    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from September 3

    Erik Beaston@@ErikBeastonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2021

    WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from September 3

    0 of 1

      Credit: WWE.com

      The Bloodline sought to continue its dominance Friday night on Fox as WWE presented an episode with both Roman Reigns and The Usos in action in high-profile bouts.

      The Head of the Table defended his Universal Championship against Finn Balor, while The Usos attempted to prevent The Street Profits from earning a shot at their tag titles.

      How did the first family of SmackDown fare? 

      Find out now with this recap of the Sept. 3 episode.

    Match Card

    1 of 1
      • Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor
      • Tag Team Championship Contenders Match: The Street Profits vs. The Usos
      • Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!