WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from September 3

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The Bloodline sought to continue its dominance Friday night on Fox as WWE presented an episode with both Roman Reigns and The Usos in action in high-profile bouts.

The Head of the Table defended his Universal Championship against Finn Balor, while The Usos attempted to prevent The Street Profits from earning a shot at their tag titles.

How did the first family of SmackDown fare?

Find out now with this recap of the Sept. 3 episode.