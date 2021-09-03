WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from September 3September 3, 2021
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from September 3
0 of 1
Credit: WWE.com
The Bloodline sought to continue its dominance Friday night on Fox as WWE presented an episode with both Roman Reigns and The Usos in action in high-profile bouts.
The Head of the Table defended his Universal Championship against Finn Balor, while The Usos attempted to prevent The Street Profits from earning a shot at their tag titles.
How did the first family of SmackDown fare?
Find out now with this recap of the Sept. 3 episode.
Match Card
1 of 1
- Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor
- Tag Team Championship Contenders Match: The Street Profits vs. The Usos
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins