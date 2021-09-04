Winners and Losers from Week 1 of College Football

0 of 10

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The "Week Zero" slim slate from a week ago eased us all into college football season, but the real opening weekend didn't mess around. It was chock-full of showcase showdowns and not without a few surprises, either.

The scheduling gurus did us all a favor and spaced out some marquee games with Ohio State-Minnesota opening things up on Thursday with a few other games. Virginia Tech gave college football its first major upset on Friday when it dispatched North Carolina, and after a loaded Saturday, we're still not done.

Notre Dame and Florida State battle tomorrow night, and Ole Miss-Louisville finishes us off on Labor Day.

Whew.

The defending national champion played like it, Oklahoma's nail-biting narrow victory over Tulane provided drama, and much more ridiculousness happened. Iowa State and Oregon had severe scares, too.

College football is in yo face, and it's looking like 2021 will not disappoint. Here are some of the biggest winners and losers from all the action.

Check back for updates from the later games.