How Every NBA Team Can Trade Its Worst Contract

0 of 30

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NBA undergoes a spending frenzy every offseason when free agency opens.

It's not at all surprising that some of these expenditures miss their mark.

Every team winds up with a worst contract on its roster, although that's a relative (and subjective) distinction. Some have absolute cap-crushers, as injuries, inconsistencies or poor fits with coaches, teammates or both can all make contracts go rotten. Others have kept their books so pristine that a fine-toothed comb is required to find the least valuable pact.

We have assembled every club's worst of the worst and plotted a trade path to take it off their hands.