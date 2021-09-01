SEC Football: Preview and Predictions for the 2021 Season

2 of 10

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Can Alabama be dethroned?

It's pretty much a central question every year for the Tide. The toughest games on Alabama's schedule are No. 13 Florida in Gainesville, vs. Ole Miss on Oct. 2 followed by a road test at No. 6 Texas A&M the following week on Oct. 9. Still, Alabama could drop one of these games and win enough to clinch the SEC West, so don't be surprised if this happens.

What will a rebuilt Florida offense look like?

The Gators get to replace quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Kyle Pitts and leading receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney this season. Emory Jones is expected to be the starter in Gainesville, but redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson could see some quality reps, too. If Florida wants to take some pressure off Jones at QB, the run game has to improve. Last season, the Gators averaged just 4.3 yards per carry. Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Nay'Quan Wright are all expected to contribute to the ground game this season. Head coach Dan Mullen is known for what he does with quarterbacks, his track record featuring the likes of Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott and, most recently, Trask. We'll see if Mullen can make some magic happen under center with his new QB in Gainesville.

Which new head coach could make a splash?

This year the league gets four new head coaches, in Auburn's Bryan Harsin, Tennessee's Josh Heupel, Vanderbilt's Clark Lea and South Carolina's Shane Beamer. Harsin might be inheriting the most talented roster of this group, including quarterback Bo Nix, running back Tank Bigsby and the Tigers' entire starting offensive line from last season. Auburn's defense gets six guys back, too. The Tigers' schedule is pretty favorable, but the toughest stretch for Auburn will be on its back end of the season. That starts with facing No. 5 Georgia at home on Oct. 9, Ole Miss on Oct. 30 at Jordan-Hare, followed with a road game against Texas A&M the following week. Per usual, the Iron Bowl is the last week of the season, and the Tigers get the Tide at home this season.

Can Georgia finally upset the Tide?

The Dawgs are the favorites to win the SEC East this season, but they have serious College Football Playoff hype surrounding them, too. The likely reason being the return of starting quarterback JT Daniels, as well as running back Zamir White, who had 11 touchdowns last season. UGA's defense, which finished first in the nation in defending the run last season, also gets five starters back. If Georgia wants to beat the Tide for the first time ever in an SECCG, this might be the year against a rebuilding Alabama offense.