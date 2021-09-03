Way-Too-Soon 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Predictions

2 of 5

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made it clear that Kevin Love is no longer in their plans moving forward.

The Cavs selected USC big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft and gave center Jarrett Allen a five-year, $100 million deal, cementing Mobley's spot at power forward. General manager Koby Altman then landed former Chicago Bulls 7-footer Lauri Markkanen on a four-year, $67 million contract in a three-team sign-and-trade.

With Mobley and Markkanen now first and second on the Cavaliers depth chart at power forward, Love simply doesn't have a spot in the rotation.

While Love has wanted a trade off a rebuilding Cavs team for years now, the almost 33-year-old is refusing to give back any money from his remaining two-year, $60.2 million contract.

"There have been no talks with Cleveland on a buyout, nor is there any interest from Kevin in doing a buyout," Love's agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Another Schwartz client, Andre Drummond, worked together with the Cavs on a buyout last season before the veteran center signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Love isn't going to agree to a buyout, the Cavaliers could just hold him out of games while they continue to seek a trade, much like they did with Drummond last year.

Blake Griffin recently gave back $13.3 million of his $75 million to leave the Detroit Pistons, while Kemba Walker agreed to surrender $20 million of his $73.7 million to depart the Oklahoma City Thunder for the New York Knicks. A similar deal for Love would mean giving back between $10.7 million (17.7 percent of his remaining contract, like Griffin) and $16.2 million (27 percent, like Walker) of his $60.2 million, something Love clearly won't do yet.

The Cavs can try to explore trades while letting Love's contract slowly shrink, but unless they're willing to attach draft picks to dump him on a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder or find a contract that's even worse (hello, John Wall), nothing will come to fruition.

Look for the Love drama to drag into the regular season, with a buyout inevitably coming around the deadline if they exhaust all their options and can't find a trade partner.