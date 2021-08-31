2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Updated 4-Round Selections and Strategy

2 of 3

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

By now, you've probably been so often instructed to practice patience at the quarterback position that the advice may come off as cliched.

But there's a reason the philosophy is so often repeated by fantasy experts. It's not that elite quarterbacks are a-dime-a-dozen, but proportionally, there are more good quarterbacks than there are fantasy assets at other spots. And since you may not roster more than two, you don't want to devote too many resources into players who won't help your team separate from competitors.

Saying all that, this does not mean quarterbacks should be ignored. In fact, you could even pounce on one relatively early if the draft value is there. If a top-shelf passer like Josh Allen, Kyler Murray or Aaron Rodgers falls a round or two lower than their average draft position, that should set off alarm bells inside your head. Feel free to snatch them up if you're getting them below cost.

Should your patience carry you past that top tier, though, don't forget to circle back to signal-callers sooner than later. It's easy to get caught up in stacking running backs and receivers, but the whole point of this strategy is to give yourself a decent (or better) quarterback at a discount. But if you wait too long, you could wind up making this position a liability, in which case the potential value has essentially evaporated.