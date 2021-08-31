    Fantasy Football 2021: Funny League Names to Entertain Your Friends

      Ever wonder what it would be like to have Roger Goodell's job? Here's your chance to see what it's like to be the NFL commissioner.

      Well, maybe not quite the same thing, but you can be the commissioner of your own fantasy football league, perhaps inviting friends, family and/or colleagues to join the fun. But there's not much time left to do so.

      The 2021 NFL season begins Sept. 9, so fantasy drafts need to happen before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys open the campaign on that night. So create your league, find people to join, schedule the draft and get it started in the next week or so.

      You'll also need to come up with a clever league name, and we're here to help you with that.

      Here are some ideas for funny names that will help get your new league off on the right foot. Or if you already have a league, maybe you'll want to change it to one of these instead.

    Movie-Themed Names

      The Unusual Suspects

      A League of Our Own

      League of Ordinary Gentlemen

      Any Given Sunday

      The Longest Yard

      Gridiron Gang

      Clash of the Tight Ends

                

      Who doesn't love a good football movie? No matter what time of year it is, you can get in the pigskin spirit by turning on a classic gridiron tale. Maybe you like one of those films so much that you want to name your league after it.

      "Any Given Sunday," "The Longest Yard" and "Gridiron Gang" are all movie titles that could work as the name of a league. They're good general names that give your league a bit of added football flair.

      Or you could play off the title of other movies, perhaps one that isn't even about football. In that case, A League of Our Own, League of Ordinary Gentlemen and Clash of the Tight Ends are all strong options.

      If you have a favorite movie that isn't about football, you could still use it to create a funny league name by somehow finding a way to incorporate a player or team into the name, or by giving it a football twist. The possibilities are endless.

    Names Centered Around the Number of Teams

      12 Angry Men

      The Dirty Dozen

      Big 12

      Big Ten

      First-and-10 Team League

               

      These are some names that play off the number of managers you have in your league. A few are cleverer than others, but if you're lost for ideas, incorporating either 10 or 12 into the name (depending how many members there are) isn't a bad one.

      Of course, there's a chance you could also have eight or 14 members in your league, and then there would be even more possibilities for potential names. But the majority of fantasy football leagues have either 10 or 12, so these suggestions are the ones that should be the most usable.

      This list of names keeps your league sounding formal while also giving it some flair. So these are ones that could appease more members of your league rather than the names that feature movies, teams or players.

    Player-Themed Names

      Brady's Bunch

      Freaks and Zekes

      Dalvin and the Chipmunks

      Tua Legit to Quit

      Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood

              

      Many people incorporate a player into their fantasy team's name. However, there's no reason you can't do the same for your league name, especially if several members of your league are fans of the same team.

      Tons of names are out there incorporating NFL players, but these are the ones that can fit as either a league or team name. You and most of your friends are Green Bay Packers fans? Why not honor Aaron Rodgers this season by going with Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood as your league name?

      Most of the better player-themed names relate to the stars of the NFL. That's why there are a ton of ways to incorporate Tom Brady, especially because he's been around so long that fantasy managers have had tons of time to brainstorm. He's an all-time great, and it's always an option to work him into your league name.

      Of course, the most important thing about coming up with a league name is to have fun with it. Fantasy football season is one of the best times of the year, so pick a name that you and your leaguemates find funny and roll with it.

