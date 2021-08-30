US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Monday Singles Bracket

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The US Open, the year's fourth and final Grand Slam tournament, got underway Monday at Flushing Meadows with men's and women's singles play.

Last year, there were no fans in the stands as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu, among other big names, skipped the tournament due to COVID-19.

This year, with a proof of vaccination requirement for fans, spectators are back in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium. So, too, are the big names; Monday's early singles play saw matches contested between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Ivo Karlović, Halep and Camila Giorgi, Coco Gauff and Magda Linette and more.

The late action on Monday is highlighted by a showdown between Marie Bouzková and Naomi Osaka, which gets underway at 7:50 p.m. ET. On the men's side, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev takes on Richard Gasquet at 9 p.m. ET.

Monday's full order of play can be found on the U.S. Open website. ESPN is broadcasting marquee matches, and outer court matches are streaming on the ESPN app and ESPN.com.

The US Open runs through September 12, with the women's singles final on Saturday, Sept. 11, and the men's singles final on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Top Men's Results

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Andy Murray 2-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 5 Andrey Rublev def. Ivo Karlović 6-3, 7-6, 6-3

No. 8 Casper Rudd def. Yūichi Sugita 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

No. 11 Diego Schwartzman def. Ričardas Berankis 7-5, 6-3, 6-3

Top Women's Results

No. 5 Elina Svitolina def. Rebecca Marino 6-2, 6-3

No. 8 Barbora Krejčíková def. Astra Sharma 6-0, 6-4

No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza def. Donna Vekić 7-6, 7-6

No. 12 Simona Halep def. Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-6

Analysis

The highlight of Monday's opening US Open singles action was no doubt Andy Murray's return to tennis at Arthur Ashe Stadium, taking on No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In a hard-fought, five-set match, Tsitsipas ultimately proved victorious, but Murray held him to a come-from-behind victory to do so.

Tsitsipas is looking for redemption after he shocked with a first-round loss at Wimbledon. He made it to the semifinals of the Australian Open.

After two hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019, Murray's future in tennis looked to be in doubt. Then, he injured his groin at the Miami Open in March.

The former world No. 1 has battled his way back to the ATP tour, and holding the No. 3-ranked player to a narrow victory in a four hour and 49 minute match can hardly be considered a setback.

Tsitsipas, who had a whopping 19 aces in the first-round match against Murray, will face France's Adrian Mannarino in the second round.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev hit 19 winners against Ivo Karlović and was able to neutralize the Croatian's deadly serve.

Also at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Simona Halep took on fellow Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza and held on to defeat her in two sets. Halep had first-round exits in both the 2017 and 2018 US Opens and didn't play in 2020.

Due to a left calf injury, Halep missed the French Open and Wimbledon, the two Grand Slam tournaments in which she's won.

Sloane Stephens is on to the second round as well after a three-set victory over fellow American Madison Keys that took two hours, ten minutes. The two faced off in the 2017 final as well.

Stephens had two aces in the match, including this beauty:

The men's and women's singles first-round action continues Tuesday, with the men's and women's second round and the doubles first round beginning Wednesday.