NBA 2K22 Drops New Gameplay Trailer Featuring Michael Jordan, LaMelo and More

The 2021-22 NBA season is approaching and, with it, plenty of new storylines such as players on new teams, rookies taking the court for the first time and high-profile clashes between championship contenders.

Fans got a sneak peak of all of that Tuesday when NBA 2K22 released its new trailer.

The trailer with next-gen gameplay footage features Russell Westbrook in his new Los Angeles Lakers jersey battling former teammate and current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. It also includes No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham in his Detroit Pistons jersey and Chicago Sky star Candace Parker unleashing a variety of moves on the court.

Parker is the first woman to be on the cover of an NBA 2K game.

Fellow cover star Luka Doncic was also featured in the trailer, as are NBA stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Trae Young, Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving and more.

Eagle-eyed observers will notice moments in the trailer where past generations of stars flash into the action, such as when Doncic's jumper is mixed with one from Dirk Nowitzki or when Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade make brief appearances when Mitchell is on the free-throw line.

The trailer also highlights some of the new gameplay features that will be in this year's edition to provide faster-paced games with more responsive controls.

Defensive changes include a rebuilt shot-contesting and blocking system, more focus on the steal attribute, and improved defensive rotations. Offensively, there are new dribble combinations with tighter control and additional signature moves for star players.

The new shot meter will reward high-quality shots with the league's top shooters while punishing poor-quality shots. There will also be an array of new post moves and plays for the frontcourt players.

NBA 2K22 will be released on Friday, Sept. 10.