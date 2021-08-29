The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 30

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The past few UFC Fight Nights have been lacking in big names. UFC on ESPN 30 was no exception, but like its predecessors, it exceeded all expectations in terms of action.

In the card's main event, Georgia's Giga Chikadze emerged as a true featherweight contender, shutting out the lights on one of the UFC's best-established fighters, Edson Barboza, with a third-round TKO.

Earlier on the card, two new Ultimate Fighter champions were crowned, as Bryan Battle defeated Gilbert Urbino by submission at middleweight and Ricky Turcios defeated Brady Hiestand by decision at bantamweight.

Prior to that, rising welterweight star Daniel Rodriguez made another statement with a decision win over former interim lightweight title contender Kevin Lee.

Consult the record books, and you will see who won and lost. But who really gained and lost the most ground when all was said and done? The B/R combat sports team has that covered.