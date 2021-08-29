Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Justin Fields Still Needs Some Time

1 of 5

Wade Payne/Associated Press

With one remarkable touchdown pass on the run into a comically tight window in Saturday night's preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields showed the football world why he almost certainly gives the Bears their best chance to contend in 2021.

That's a play that Andy Dalton and Nick Foles can't really make, which is why the Bears would be silly not to eventually use their No. 11 overall pick relatively early this season. And his final preseason numbers (30-for-49, three touchdowns, no interceptions, 92 rushing yards and a 97.0 passer rating) back that up.

Still, Fields was often in bubble wrap while averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt this month. The Bears didn't unleash him often enough to make him fully ready for the wolves in Week 1, especially when one of those wolves is named Aaron Donald.

Throughout this process, it was important to keep in mind that the Bears start the season on the road in prime time against the three-time Defensive Player of the Year and his Los Angeles Rams. It's a recipe for trouble, and exactly why you have a guy like Dalton serving as a bridge.

Fields will have his day, possibly in Week 2 at home and out of the national spotlight against the Cincinnati Bengals. But for now, Dalton should have the reins.