5-Star PF Prospect Julian Phillips Commits to LSU over Tennessee, FSU

The LSU Tigers landed one of the best players in the 2022 recruiting class Friday when forward Julian Phillips committed.

He made his announcement during an interview with The Field of 68.

Phillips, who is 6'8" and 200 pounds, is a 5-star prospect and the No. 15 overall player, No. 2 power forward and No. 1 player from Missouri in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The first thing that stands out about his game is his versatility.

Phillips can play and defend multiple positions given his length and overall athleticism, which should help him play a key role in LSU's rotation right away. Jerry Meyer of 247Sports pointed to that skill set when projecting him as a future NBA second-round pick and comparing him to Corey Brewer.

While Brewer may not be a superstar name when it comes to comparisons, he was a productive NBA player who suited up in the league for 13 seasons for eight different teams. He also won a championship and was known for his versatility and defense.

That is a blueprint for Phillips, who Meyer noted is "developing" an outside shot to go with his driving ability on the offensive end.

He had a chance to further work on his game at Link Year in Branson, Missouri, before starting his collegiate career. Lou Bezjak of The State reported in August 2021 that Phillips transferred to the school and figured to play against elevated competition.

"We worked on my shooting and that is something I took very serious," said Phillips, who was a three-time all-state selection in South Carolina before the transfer. "I try to play as hard as I can and don't take any plays off. I think I am a versatile forward and can play inside and out."

If that shot continues to come along and Phillips lives up to expectations as someone who can impact the game in a number of ways, the Tigers will have one of the top overall playmakers in the 2022 class.

He should help them compete against some of the SEC's best teams, such as Kentucky, Arkansas and Alabama.