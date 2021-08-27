5 NBA Stars Who Could Demand a Trade Next

0 of 5

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The plight of the NBA's small-market fans is real.

Some suffer through years of mediocrity or tanking before landing a franchise-changing talent in the draft. Then, they often spend the duration of that player's stay on their team on pins and needles, waiting for the moment he pushes his way to a glamour franchise.

LeBron James, of course, is largely responsible for the advent of the player empowerment era. His 2010 "Decision" tipped the scales in favor of the players, but he was a free agent. Theatrics aside, he didn't have a ton of non-sentimental obligations to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Some of those who followed in his footsteps took an even more aggressive approach. We've seen plenty of moves spurred by trade demands. Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis are recent examples that stars control the NBA. And they sometimes control their way right out of town.

The trend doesn't seem to be changing either. In fact, the player-empowerment era may have accelerated it. The latest addition to the club appears to be Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, and there are a number of other potential trade demands currently floating in the rumor mill (or at least in the vicinity of it).

The news cycle has calmed a bit, but a demand from any of the below would ratchet things right back up. And it wouldn't be terribly surprising in any of these cases.