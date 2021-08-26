US Open Tennis 2021: Sleepers to Watch, Latest Betting Odds to Win Championship

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Sleeper picks are hard to come by in Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

The men's singles draws have been dominated by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the last 15 years.

Serena Williams had a hold on the women's singles circuit for quite some time. The torch has been passed to Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka to take over the sport.

There is still a chance that a sleeper pick emerges out of the women's bracket. In the last two years, the French Open produced a pair of surprise winners in Iga Swiatek and Barbora Krejcikova.

On the men's side, it is hard to make a case for a title winner outside the top four, but there could be a sleeper who unexpectedly surges deep into the second week of the U.S. Open.

U.S. Open Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Men's Singles

Novak Djokovic (-135; bet $135 to win $100)

Daniil Medvedev (+500; bet $100 to win $500)

Alexander Zverev (+550)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1100)

Milos Raonic (+3500)

Andrey Rublev (+4000)

Denis Shapovalov (+4000)

Matteo Berrettini (+4000)

Aslan Karatsev (+4000)

Jannik Sinner (+4000)

Women's Singles

Ashleigh Barty (+350)

Naomi Osaka (+600)

Aryna Sabalenka (+1300)

Iga Swiatek (+1400)

Karolina Pliskova (+1500)

Coco Gauff (+1600)

Barbora Krejcikova (+2000)

Garbine Muguruza (+2000)

Simona Halep (+2500)

Bianca Andreescu (+2500)

Sleepers to Watch

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime has displayed the ability to beat some of the best players in the men's game over the last year.

At Wimbledon, the Canadian player took out Alexander Zverev in the round of 16. He pushed eventual finalist Matteo Berrettini to four sets in London.

The 21-year-old is coming off a solid tournament in Cincinnati in which he beat Berrettini in straight sets and challenged Stefanos Tsitsipas in a three-set match.

Auger-Aliassime is due for a breakout run at the U.S. Open. He has not gone past the fourth round in New York, but there are signs that he can bust through to the final eight.

He qualified for the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and has two strong wins over top 10 players in the last two months that could bolster his confidence.

Auger-Aliassime is not at the level of winning tournaments yet, but he could use a deep run in New York to set up a massive 2022.

Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur comes into New York in a great position to land her best-ever U.S. Open finish.

The Tunisian player has never made it past the third round in New York, but her form suggests that a trip into the second week is a near lock.

The No. 20 seed reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon, and she went 5-2 on the hard-court circuit to build up to the U.S. Open.

Jabeur took out Bianca Andreescu in Canada at the National Bank Open, and she bested Swiatek in straight sets at the Western and Southern Open.

Jabeur was knocked out in the next round in Cincinnati by Petra Kvitova, but that result should not affect her confidence much heading into New York.

She has nine victories in Grand Slam matches this season and should make it through to the round of 16.

If the path clears for Jabeur by way of an upset or two, she could go even further, but expect her at the least to be in the title-winning conversation when the second week of the event begins.

