Brewers Clinch 4th Straight MLB Playoff Berth with Win vs. Cubs

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers have clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season after beating the Chicago Cubs 6-4 Saturday evening.

The Cincinnati Reds' 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres' 3-2 defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals earlier Saturday meant that the Brewers needed to beat the Cubs to get the playoff spot.

That happened after Manny Pina's go-ahead home run and Kolten Wong's RBI single led to two eighth-inning runs to en route to the 6-4 victory.

The San Francisco Giants were the first team to clinch a playoff spot, and the Dodgers were second. Now the Brewers have joined them to sew up three of the five NL postseason berths.

The Brewers didn't have to worry much about losing out on the NL Central title with the team up by five or more games in the division every day past the All-Star break.

The Brewers' phenomenal pitching staff has propelled Milwaukee into its fourth straight playoff appearance. The starting trio of Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta each have posted sub-three ERA. Adrian Houser, Brett Anderson and Eric Lauer have done admirable jobs as well.

From the pen, left-hander Josh Hader continues to be one of MLB's best relievers, saving 33 games and posting a 1.34 ERA. Left-hander Brent Suter has supplemented his efforts and leads the team in wins with 12. Brad Boxberger and Devin Williams round out an excellent core four.

On the flip side, the Brewers have largely struggled at the dish. Christian Yelich, the 2018 National League MVP, is hitting just .250 (.737 OPS) with eight home runs and 46 RBI. Keston Hiura and Jackie Bradley Jr. have both hit well under .200.

The Brew Crew made some midseason moves to shore up the offense, though, and the biggest one ended up being Willy Adames, who came over from the Tampa Bay Rays. The slick-fielding shortstop, who is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quad, has dominated for Milwaukee, hitting .294 (.905 OPS) with 17 home runs and 51 RBI.

Other big additions include corner infielder Eduardo Escobar and first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

The Brewers are clearly shooting for the Fall Classic in search of their first pennant since 1982 and first World Series title ever. It will be tough to get out of the National League playoffs with the league-best San Francisco Giants and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers also in the mix, but if the Brewers' bats wake up in October, they will be hard to beat.

The next stop for the Brewers is the NL Central title. They are up 12.5 games up on the St. Louis Cardinals and currently have a magic number of three, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.