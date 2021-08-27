2021 Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated Rankings for Last Week of NFL Preseason

1 of 6

Don Wright/Associated Press

As it so often is, the story of the summer at the quarterback position has been the incoming rookie class. Those youngsters are getting wildly different introductions to the pros.

The first rookie locked in as a Week 1 starter, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, has been a pleasant surprise, throwing for 128 yards and two scores in last week's preseason tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars was named the Week 1 starter Wednesday, but both he and the Jaguars offense have struggled in the preseason.

It can be argued that Justin Fields has outplayed Andy Dalton in Chicago, but Bears head coach Matt Nagy has announced Dalton will start the season opener against the Rams. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has refused to name a starter for the 49ers in Week 1, but most feel Jimmy Garoppolo will get the nod.

Still, with neither veteran signal-caller shining in exhibition action, many fantasy managers are spending late picks on Fields and Lance in the hopes they will be on the field by midseason.

Undervalued Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

ADP: 100.7, QB12

My Rank: QB10

If you are generally one of the last teams in your league to draft a starting quarterback, Hurts should be on your radar. In his four starts last season, Hurts averaged 68 rushing yards per game. Extrapolated over a full 17-game season, that would equate to 1,156 rushing yards—and a whole lot of fantasy points.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

ADP: 148.5, QB20

My Rank: QB16

I have been on the Big Ben bandwagon for most of the summer, and after he lit up the Detroit Lions for 137 yards and two scores in limited action last week, said bandwagon is getting more crowded. Roethlisberger's surgically repaired elbow appears to be fine, and the 39-year-old has no shortage of passing-game weaponry at his disposal.

Overvalued Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

ADP: 147.6, QB19

My Rank: QB29

If Watson is on the field, he offers top-five fantasy upside. The 25-year-old was fifth in fantasy points among quarterbacks last season. But with Watson facing 22 active lawsuits—which won't see him deposed until Feb. 22—accusing him of sexual misconduct or assault and now an FBI probe, even before the possibility of punishment from the NFL, nothing indicates he will see the playing field anytime soon. This isn't a lottery ticket. It's a wasted pick.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

ADP: 134.0, QB17

My Rank: QB25

After originally coming off fantasy draft boards first among rookie quarterbacks, Lawrence has slipped behind Lance and Fields in redraft formats. Lawrence remains an immensely talented young player with a bright future in dynasty fantasy football leagues, but the Jaguars don't look good offensively…at all.

Sleeper Quarterback

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

ADP: 157.9, QB24

My Rank: QB21

After torching the Jaguars for 123 yards and two scores on 9-of-10 passing, Winston appears to have settled the quarterback competition with Taysom Hill. He has also demonstrated the ability to be fantasy-relevant. In his last year as the starter in Tampa in 2019, Winston topped 5,000 passing yards and finished fifth in fantasy points at his position.

Top 50 Quarterbacks

Bye week in parentheses