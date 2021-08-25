NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Are Still Available

0 of 6

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

It feels like most of the big free-agent dominoes in the NFL should have toppled by now.

Yet as teams approach the third and final week of the preseason, the free-agent market still offers huge names and—more importantly—players who can provide immediate upgrades to rosters.

These must-know names remain on the market for a variety of reasons. Some have injury concerns; others have production question marks. Some veterans presumably don't want to deal with the grind of training camp.

Regardless of the reasoning, it wouldn't be a shock to see the best remaining players find homes while teams trim down rosters after the third preseason game. These are the players we can't believe are available, plus a best fit projection for each.