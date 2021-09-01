Every 2021 NBA Lottery Pick's Biggest Weakness

2 of 14

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Biggest weakness: Defense

Though Jalen Green looks like the best bet to lead all rookies in scoring, he figures to have some difficulty adjusting on defense.

Some of his issues will be tied to his physicality, while others are due to awareness problems.

At 6'6", 186 pounds, a big can easily take him out of a play with a ball screen. But Green also makes it easy by struggling with contact or making his first move backward to avoid it. Opponents in the G League bubble made him pay for going underneath with pull-up shooting. He'll have to do a better job of anticipating screens, getting skinny to avoid them and staying attached to the primary ball-handler.

In one-on-one situations, opposing scorers have been able to drive through him. Even if Green remains on his man's hip, the driver has still been able to rise up relatively unchallenged for a finish. At his current weight, 2-guards will look to target him on downhill slashes rather than allow him to use his quickness and length to contest jumpers.

Off the ball, Green doesn't always see what's about to happen until it's too late. He's shown admirable competitiveness in the G League and summer league, but he'll need time to build up his defensive IQ.