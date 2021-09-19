Colts' Carson Wentz Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Rams; Severity to Be Determined

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury and was replaced by Jacob Eason.



After the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wentz "rolled his ankle up pretty good," but didn't have specifics on the severity of the injury.

Wentz told reporters after the game that he doesn't believe his ankle is broken.

"Felt it right away, and it did not feel good," Wentz said, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer. "Tried to tape it up and do everything I could to finish the game. It's a bad feeling to not be able to finish the game in that situation. You kinda feel like you let the team down a little bit."

Any injury to Wentz is going to cause concern for multiple reasons. For one, the Colts made him their franchise quarterback when they traded for him this past offseason.

There is also his injury history, as the North Dakota State product has dealt with a number of physical concerns throughout his career and even missed the Philadelphia Eagles' run to the Super Bowl title during the 2017 campaign because of a torn ACL.

He also missed time in training camp and during the preseason this year because of a foot injury.

When healthy, Wentz has the potential to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league. He was an MVP candidate in 2017 before that injury and threw for 4,039 yards during the 2019 campaign while in Philadelphia.

If Wentz is sidelined for more than just Sunday following the latest setback, look for the Colts to turn toward Eason at the quarterback spot. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick entered the season having never attempted an NFL pass during a regular season game.