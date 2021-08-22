Fantasy Football 2021: Latest ADP for Top Sleepers and Tips to Strategize

0 of 8

Steven Senne/Associated Press

It's fantasy football draft season, and that means you're probably knees deep in research. Sure, you can't win your league's championship at the draft. But you can build a core for your roster that will set you up for success in 2021.

Early in the draft, you're going to get some star players (unless you make some off-the-walls picks, which isn't advised). But so will everybody else in your league. The differences in draft strategies don't fully show up until the later rounds, when every manager is digging for sleepers.

If your sleeper picks break out, you're likely on your way to the fantasy playoffs and perhaps a championship. If they're busts, then you're going to be busy putting in work on the waiver wire all year.

Another advantage if you convert sleeper draft picks into breakout stars? There's no mad rush to the waiver wire when they break out, because they're already on your roster.

Here's a look at a bunch of sleepers to keep an eye out for in your fantasy drafts, along with tips on when you should be targeting them. (All average draft positions based on points-per-reception leagues, per Fantasy Football Calculator.)