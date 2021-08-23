Bold Predictions for NBA's Top 5 Trade Targets Right Now

1 of 5

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Beal seems like someone who should want out of his current situation. The Wizards have yet to make it out of the second round since he was drafted nine years ago, the second-best player on the team was traded for rotation pieces and Washington just hired a head coach with zero previous experience as the leading man.

The Wizards should have their reasons for trading Beal as well.

The 28-year-old is in the prime of his career after averaging over 30 points per game each of the past two seasons, but will be going into unrestricted free agency next summer. Washington, a mixture of young players and borderline starting vets, simply doesn't have a roster that's anywhere close to championship ready.

So why stay together if there's a reason for both sides to split?

Beal has remained fiercely loyal to the Wizards, and the roster has a lot more flexibility now with Russell Westbrook's contract off the books. Spencer Dinwiddie was a nice addition to the backcourt beside him, and Washington has the young talent (Daniel Gafford, Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert) to use as trade bait for a third star if one becomes available.

Beal can also play out this year, collect his 10 years of service, and re-sign with the Wizards on a five-year contract worth an estimated $235 million, a deal that would surpass Giannis Antetokounmpo (five years, $228 million) as the largest in NBA history. Other teams would only be able to offer four years and significantly less money.

While teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans can all make generous offers for Beal, don't be surprised if he remains loyal to Washington and is rewarded handsomely next offseason.