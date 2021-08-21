UFC on ESPN 29: Cannonier vs. Gastelum Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The brute force of Jared Cannonier meets the grittiness of Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC on ESPN 29 from UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

Since moving to middleweight Cannonier has created a reputation for being a devastating striker. He racked up three straight TKO wins in the division before Robert Whittaker handed him his first loss at that weight.

He'll look to get back on the right track in his main event against Gastelum. The 29-year-old has been far less successful in recent fights. He is 1-4 in his last five fights but he has fought a good collection of talent. His losses have come against the likes of Israel Adesanya, Darren Till and Whittaker.

The result is a middleweight tilt that should work as a title eliminator in a competitive division. here's a look at what the oddsmakers have in each matchup and a closer look at the biggest fights of the night.