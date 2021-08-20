Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Cardinals Offense Showing Early Signs of Concern

0 of 6

Friday's preseason slate was an intriguing one: it featured two playoff teams from a year ago, a defending conference champion and another team with aspirations of a postseason trip in 2021.

It wound up looking… a lot like preseason football. Kansas City's victory over the Arizona Cardinals won't get Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs any closer to a third straight Super Bowl. Washington's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals means about as much for their chances in the NFC East as their loss to the New England Patriots a week ago, which is to say absolutely nothing.

But that's not to say that nothing interesting happened Friday. A highly-drafted rookie continued to have a choppy summer. One team looked surprisingly good defensively. Another looked surprisingly bad offensively. A quasi-quarterback competition was seemingly settled. And a veteran defensive lineman was the star of the evening.

Let's take a look at the biggest takeaways from Friday's action, beginning with some red flags for the Redbirds.