1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Propose Before the 2021 Season

1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Propose Before the 2021 SeasonAugust 23, 2021
You might think your NFL team is done wheeling and dealing, but 15 trades took place last year in July, August and September, and some of the most significant deals in recent years have gone down on the brink of the regular season.
So there's still time for that Khalil Mack-sized blockbuster.
With that in mind, here's a late-offseason trade proposal for every squad to consider extending.
Arizona Cardinals
LB Jordan Hicks and a Day 2 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for CB Charvarius Ward
The veteran linebacker has started all 32 games for the Arizona Cardinals in the last two seasons, but he's become an obvious trade or cut candidate after the team used a first-round pick on an off-ball linebacker for the second year in a row.
Look for Arizona to try to sell him off for something before a potential release. With eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson gone Johnathon Joseph retired and Dre Kirkpatrick unsigned, they could use a cornerback in exchange for the 29-year-old Hicks.
One team that is weak at linebacker but has a decent amount of depth at corner? The Chiefs, who saw L'Jarius Sneed stand out as a rookie in 2020 and also have Rashad Fenton and Mike Hughes in addition to Ward and slot-oriented safety Tyrann Mathieu.
However, they'd likely have to sweeten the pot with some extra draft capital because Ward has a little more upside at 25.
Atlanta Falcons
QB Matt Ryan to the Denver Broncos for QB Drew Lock and two first-round picks
I know the Atlanta Falcons almost certainly won't trade Ryan at this point, and doing so doesn't save them much money anyway, but it's time to move on and start from scratch.
The Broncos are in a much better position to win right now based on their defense and offensive supporting cast, so they might lose patience with Lock and Teddy Bridgewater and bite on the 36-year-old Ryan.
Meanwhile, if that bite were to come, the Falcons would walk away with a huge increase in draft capital and a young, talented wild card at quarterback during the first stage of a rebuild that shouldn't scare them. Rebuilds can take just a year or two in this day and age, and it'll be a lot easier to turn this thing around when they've moved on from Ryan just as they did with Julio Jones.
Baltimore Ravens
WR Miles Boykin to the Atlanta Falcons for a Day 3 pick
With Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman joining Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay on the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver depth chart, there might not be much room left for Boykin. But the 2019 third-round pick still has the skill set to grow into a significant role with the right team, and Atlanta could see him as a potential replacement for Jones at the X receiver spot.
With Russell Gage in the slot, the big (6'4") and fast (4.42 speed) Boykin has the ability to hold down the boundary opposite Calvin Ridley while they bring along first-round rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.
The payoff wouldn't be gigantic for the Ravens because Boykin hasn't put up big numbers early in his career, but since the 24-year-old is a potential cut candidate anyway, a middle-round draft pick might suffice.
Buffalo Bills
Edge Jerry Hughes to the Kansas City Chiefs for CB Charvarius Ward
Rookies Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham Jr. (who were drafted in the first and second round, respectively) and sophomore A.J. Epenesa (a second-rounder himself) represent the future at the edge for the Buffalo Bills. If any of those guys can perform well this preseason, it might be time to move on from a 33-year-old Hughes in order to save $6.4 million.
If you can land another corner to help support star Tre'Davious White, that would be ideal. And that brings us again to Ward and the Chiefs, especially because Buffalo has a solid slot cover man already in Taron Johnson.
Kansas City doesn't have any glaring weak spots but could certainly use more talent at the edge, where Frank Clark, Alex Okafor and Tanoh Kpassagnon combined for just 10 sacks last season (and now Kpassagnon is gone). So this makes a lot of sense, especially with Clark dealing with potential injury and legal issues.
Carolina Panthers
A Day 3 pick to the New York Giants for OT Nate Solder
The Carolina Panthers recently traded 2019 second-round pick Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins, leaving them even thinner at offensive tackle. Rookie third-round pick Brady Christensen, veteran journeyman Cameron Erving, and third-year sixth-round selection Dennis Daley likely will battle for the spot opposite of Taylor Moton.
Head coach Matt Rhule admitted the line is still "under construction," and a Panthers team with plenty of salary-cap space might want to take a swing at an expensive veteran. That could be free agent and former Panther Russell Okung, or it could be Solder.
With a youth movement at the tackle positions, the New York Giants are probably ready to move on from the nine-year veteran, but he could have some gas left in his tank after an opt-out year. Carolina should see if they can trade for him on the cheap, and agreeing to take on the vast majority of the $27.5 million remaining on his contract over the next two years might help with that.
Chicago Bears
QB Nick Foles to the Philadelphia Eagles for OT Andre Dillard
The Chicago Bears signed Jason Peters in light of news that rookie Teven Jenkins would miss time after undergoing back surgery.
They might not want to stop there, and it would make sense to pursue an inexpensive tackle with upside that hasn't delivered on his first-round pedigree but could become rejuvenated by a fresh start.
That describes Dillard, who may be a trade candidate if/when he loses a camp battle with Jordan Mailata for the Philadelphia Eagles' starting left tackle job. Nothing's guaranteed with Jenkins, Peters is 39 years old, and Dillard has a far higher ceiling than potential Bears starters Elijah Wilkinson and Lachavious Simmons.
The Bears should check in with the Eagles and see if they'd be willing to add a familiar face and some insurance behind Jalen Hurts. After all, the current Chicago third-stringer won Super Bowl MVP with Philly just a few years ago.
Cincinnati Bengals
A Day 2 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
The Cincinnati Bengals have bolstered an offensive line that nearly got 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow killed last season, but the interior remains a potential problem, and they could use a solid veteran to take some pressure off of underwhelming potential starting guards Michael Jordan, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Quinton Spain.
Duvernay-Tardif could be on the outs with the Chiefs, who signed veteran Joe Thuney and used a second-round draft pick on Creed Humphrey. He's 30 but, like Solder, could be fresh after a year off.
At the very least, the highly-respected vet would likely be a reliable presence inside, and he brings plenty of experience and playoff pedigree to a rebuilding team.
For Burrow's sake, that'd be worth a third-round pick if the Chiefs were willing to participate.
Cleveland Browns
WR Odell Beckham Jr. to the Chicago Bears for DL Akiem Hicks
Y'all are going to say the Cleveland Browns aren't trading Beckham and the Chicago Bears aren't trading Hicks. Fine, but this is a deal the Browns would be silly not to make if the Bears were game. They were extremely successful without Beckham down the stretch last season, and they could desperately use more help in the interior defensive line.
Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson are gone at that position. Malik Jackson signed on this offseason, and Andrew Billings is back after a COVID-19 opt-out, but the former is 31 and has started just seven games over the last two years, while the latter didn't return in ideal football shape.
Meanwhile, Beckham could make life a lot easier on rookie Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Hicks is entering a contract year at age 31 with trouble potentially brewing. So don't tell me this doesn't make at least some sense.
Dallas Cowboys
A second-round pick to the New England Patriots for CB Stephon Gilmore
The Dallas Cowboys have lost top cornerbacks Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie in back-to-back offseasons. And while there's hope for youngsters Trevon Diggs and Kelvin Joseph alongside veteran Jourdan Lewis, they lack an established No. 1 cover man.
Gilmore could change everything for a Dallas team that must be in win-now mode considering the state of the offense. He's affordable, too, ahead of a walk year in which his cap hit to an acquiring team would be less than $8 million.
The Pats might not budge, especially without a premium draft pick coming their way, but it's clear Gilmore is disgruntled, and New England might decide to cut bait for a solid return now, especially with plenty of depth at that position.
Denver Broncos
Edge Von Miller to the Minnesota Vikings for a Day 2 pick
It's possible that at some point late this summer, the Denver Broncos will come to the realization that Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater won't get the job done at quarterback. And if or when that happens, their focus might at least partially shift to acquiring Aaron Rodgers ahead of an all-in 2022 season.
If so, they might want to consider finally selling Miller off to the highest contending bidder, and an obvious target is Minnesota.
Denver's pass rush is already in quality shape for the future with Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb and promising complementary rushers Malik Reed and Dre'Mont Jones. Meanwhile, the Vikings are likely going for it with Kirk Cousins in his prime, and they could really use an upgrade over Stephen Weatherly opposite Danielle Hunter, who is coming off a major injury.
Detroit Lions
Edge Trey Flowers to the Los Angeles Chargers for a Day 2 pick
Similar idea for the Detroit Lions, who simply aren't in a position to contend this season and would likely be thrilled to get something of value back for Flowers. The high-priced edge defender has disappointed with just nine sacks in his first two seasons as a Lion, but Detroit can save $14.4 million by jettisoning him now.
Meanwhile, the Chargers must feel they're on the brink of being a challenger in the AFC after quarterback Justin Herbert's Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. They've built up the offensive line in support of Herbert but could use another weapon on defense to complement star pass-rusher Joey Bosa.
Flowers could take a ton of pressure off of Bosa as part of a rotation with him and Uchenna Nwosu, so it's possible the Bolts would be willing to spend some dough and send a Day 2 draft pick Detroit's way.
Green Bay Packers
A second-round pick to the New England Patriots for CB Stephon Gilmore
If Gilmore indeed becomes available, I'd expect the Green Bay Packers to join the Cowboys in those sweepstakes. They're clearly going for it in what might be quarterback Aaron Rodgers' final season in Green Bay, and this could push them over the top.
It's difficult to imagine a contender like Green Bay wanting to lean too heavily on first-round rookie Eric Stokes right off the bat, and disappointing second-round picks Kevin King and Josh Jackson might be the only viable options on the boundary to support standout Jaire Alexander.
But imagine a secondary featuring Alexander and Gilmore? Za'Darius Smith would have a field day up front, and the Packers defense would be nasty. That'd be worth even a late-first-round pick if the Packers are all in and the Pats become stubborn about a frustrated player ahead of his walk year.
Houston Texans
QB Deshaun Watson to the Denver Broncos for three first-round picks
I have a hunch the Houston Texans have already made an offer like this. Maybe several.
Watson's future is up in the air as he faces 22 lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from women accusing him of sexual assault or sexual misconduct committed while receiving massages (allegations he denies). That said, he had already requested a trade from Houston before any of that came to light, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported last month that the Texans are now willing to consider offers.
So why not make some? The Broncos might not be willing to part ways with multiple first-rounders at this stage, but they seem to be the most quarterback-desperate team in the league. Their tune could change, though, as circumstances shift in Denver, Houston or both locations in the days, weeks, months to come.
Indianapolis Colts
A Day 2 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif or OT Mike Remmers
Maybe All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson will return from a foot injury early in the season and perform at his usual dominant level. Maybe incoming left tackle Eric Fisher, who is dealing with an injury of his own, will emerge early and put together an effective campaign. And maybe it won't matter because the underwhelming Sam Tevi will finally put it all together at offensive tackle this year.
But the Indianapolis Colts are trying to win the Super Bowl ASAP, and that's a lot of "maybes."
To be safe ahead of a critical season, the Colts should reach out to the Chiefs to discuss who might be available along their deep offensive line. Both Duvernay-Tardif and Remmers should be up for grabs at the right price, and a third-round pick would likely be worth the peace of mind they'd get from the presence of either veteran.
Jacksonville Jaguars
A Day 2 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for TE Zach Ertz
Almost everything the Jacksonville Jaguars do right now should revolve around rookie No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. That's why it makes a lot of sense to talk to the Eagles about the veteran tight end on their roster, who is almost certainly up for grabs and would provide the Jags a major upgrade in a key spot.
The Tim Tebow era is already over in Jacksonville, leaving the Jags with Chris Manhertz (who is 29 years old with 12 catches career catches under his belt), James O'Shaughnessy (also 29 with three career touchdown receptions), second-year sixth-round pick Tyler Davis, undrafted sophomore Ben Ellefson and rookie fifth-round selection Luke Farrell.
Ertz trade talk has lingered all offseason. He's on the wrong side of 30 entering a contract year, and Philly already has Dallas Goedert there, so this makes a lot of sense. Start with a third-rounder and see what they say.
Kansas City Chiefs
A Day 2 pick to the New Orleans Saints for edge Marcus Davenport
Or to the Green Bay Packers for Preston Smith. Or to the Arizona Cardinals for Chandler Jones. Or to the Houston Texans for Whitney Mercilus. The point is, the Kansas City Chiefs could use another edge defender to work with Frank Clark, Chris Jones and Alex Okafor.
Clark and Okafor had just nine sacks combined last year, Jones doesn't spend every down on the edge, and they lost the underrated Tanoh Kpassagnon in free agency.
With that in mind, a win-now team should make some offers for expendable pass-rushers. Davenport isn't as established as the rest of those aforementioned players, but he's a 24-year-old first-round pick with lots of room to grow in a new setting, and he'll cost just $4.4 million in 2021.
If the Saints aren't convinced of his trajectory and feel Kpassagnon (who they signed away from K.C.) and first-round rookie Payton Turner can do the job, they might be willing to take a third-rounder from the Chiefs.
Las Vegas Raiders
Edge Clelin Ferrell to the Jacksonville Jaguars for CB C.J. Henderson
For the Las Vegas Raiders, 2019 fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby has outperformed 2019 No. 4 overall pick, Clelin Ferrell. Crosby, big-money free-agent acquisition Yannick Ngakoue and solid complementary rusher Carl Nassib could form a solid trio on the edge for a Vegas team that just might not need Ferrell at this point.
Why not see if somebody else might believe they can get more out of him? Ngakoue's former team, the Jaguars, could bite if they see Ferrell as a potential long-term partner for Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson in the front seven.
Meanwhile, a Raiders secondary that has been problematic for years could use a talent like Henderson, who might be on the trading block, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 2020 No. 9 overall pick would immediately become a top option alongside youngsters Damon Arnette and Trayvon Mullen in that defensive backfield.
Los Angeles Chargers
DL Justin Jones to the Green Bay Packers for edge Preston Smith
It may be time for the Packers to move Rashan Gary into the official No. 2 pass-rusher role behind star edge Za'Darius Smith, which could pave the way for a team like the Los Angeles Chargers to acquire Preston Smith.
The Bolts already have Jerry Tillery and Linval Joseph at the defensive tackle position, so they could offer Green Bay Jones to address an average run defense.
It seems like such an obvious swap. Smith is the more established player, but he's also a lot more costly, and Jones has more room to grow at the age of 24. This would be an example of two contenders from separate conferences scratching each other's backs, and the Chargers have the cap space to make it happen.
Los Angeles Rams
A Day 2 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for OT Andre Dillard
The Los Angeles Rams need one more established, reliable body along the offensive line. Ideally, one that's an upgrade over center Brian Allen, who was benched in 2020 but might be back in a starting role thanks to the departure of Austin Blythe. Maybe they can move Austin Corbett into that spot, but that creates a hole at guard. Maybe they can slide Joseph Noteboom into the vacated guard spot, but then the offensive tackle position becomes thin with Rob Havenstein and Andrew Whitworth, who is on the brink of his age-40 season.
I originally had them dealing a pick to the Chiefs for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif here, but I'm digging the shuffle described above, and the cap-strapped Rams might prefer to add depth on the outside with a relatively inexpensive player with room to grow in a new home on a rookie contract.
Dillard looks as though he's will lose the Eagles' left tackle job in a battle with Jordan Mailata, which might pave the way for Philadelphia to make a deal to salvage something for the 2019 first-round pick.
Miami Dolphins
A Day 2 pick to the Los Angeles Rams for S Taylor Rapp
Meanwhile, even with John Johnson III gone, the Rams actually have several quality options with Rapp, Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess, Juju Hughes and Nick Scott fighting for a spot at the safety position.
Rapp is the most obvious trade candidate from that batch. He's the biggest name and the highest draft pick among those guys, and he might not be guaranteed a significant role. Fuller stood out as a rookie sixth-round pick last season, and there's a lot to like about Burgess as a second-year third-rounder.
So why not cut the biggest salary of that group from the payroll and get something in return from a contender in need of safety help? The Miami Dolphins should inquire because they're pretty set everywhere else but have major questions as rookie second-rounder Jevon Holland and sophomore third-round selection Brandon Jones battle for the starting free safety role.
Minnesota Vikings
A Day 3 pick to the Buffalo Bills for edge Jerry Hughes
Earlier, we had the Broncos offering Von Miller to the Minnesota Vikings. But I'd imagine the always-cap-strapped Vikes would prefer to give up less than a primo draft pick for a pass rusher to complement Danielle Hunter.
So before accepting that fictional offer, let's have them touch base with the Bills about the veteran Hughes, who may be expendable considering the presence of fellow vet Mario Addison as well as youngsters Gregory Rousseau, Carlos Basham Jr. and A.J. Epenesa.
At this point, Buffalo could be willing to move Hughes for next to nothing in order to save $6.4 million, and that total wouldn't cripple the Vikings. See if they'd do it for a fifth-rounder, Rick Spielman!
New England Patriots
CB Stephon Gilmore and WR N'Keal Harry to the Dallas Cowboys for WR Michael Gallup and a second-round pick
Had a little fun here. Gilmore to the Cowboys makes a heck of a lot of sense, as I explained earlier, but Harry has also asked for a trade. The Pats could try to kill two birds with one stone by dangling Gilmore in hopes of convincing Dallas to provide them an upgrade at wide receiver.
It's unlikely the Cowboys would give up on Gallup and a second-round selection, but that's where New England might want to start if we're talking about the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year as well as a first-round wideout who could still become special. Harry's still just 23 years old.
In Gallup, they'd get a much more sure thing at a discounted rate for now (he's due just $2.7 million in the final year of his rookie deal) and someone coming off back-to-back 800-plus-yard seasons with room to grow. The draft pick would be gravy.
New Orleans Saints
WR Michael Thomas to the Jacksonville Jaguars for CB C.J. Henderson
It seems star wide receiver Michael Thomas has caused some strife of late for the New Orleans Saints, and as a result, the two-time first-team All-Pro has become the center of trade buzz.
With Patrick Robinson now retired and Henderson potentially on the block, this might present an ideal opportunity for the Saints to dangle a former Ohio State disciple in front of new Jags head coach Urban Meyer.
A deal for Henderson is something Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune floated earlier this month. Parting with Thomas wouldn't be easy, but it would make sense if the Saints are tired of the Thomas show and want to rebuild for a year with a young top-10 pick at corner. The secondary would be golden, and they might be able to convince the cap-rich Jags to take on a good chunk of Thomas' massive salary.
New York Giants
WR Sterling Shepard to the New England Patriots for OL Ted Karras
With Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, John Ross III and Kadarius Toney at wide receiver, the New York Giants should view Shepard as a luxury. But the five-time 500-yard slot-oriented wideout does have plenty of value in his prime, and he could be particularly attractive to a New England team looking to replace the retired Julian Edelman.
It just so happens the Patriots might be able to help the Giants bolster a weak interior offensive line. They have both Karras and David Andrews on the roster, and either would become an immediate starter at center or guard for the G-Men.
It makes a ton of sense for both sides.
New York Jets
A Day 2 pick to the New Orleans Saints for edge Marcus Davenport
We originally had a potential trade offer involving C.J. Mosley here for the New York Jets, but Carl Lawson's season-ending injury threw a wrench into that plan, and now we're pitting them with the Chiefs in the Davenport sweepstakes.
The 24-year-old 2018 first-round pick has fallen way short of expectations in New Orleans, but the talent and potential remain there, and a new setting could be the key to unlocking his potential. The Jets also have the money and the draft capital to outbid almost anyone for his services.
Of course, that again assumes the Saints will part ways with Davenport. Their decision to exercise his 2022 option for $9.5 million indicates they might still be bullish on him, even after using a first-round pick on an edge defender in April.
Philadelphia Eagles
OT Andre Dillard to the Carolina Panthers for a second-round pick
If Jordan Mailata does indeed finish off Dillard in their battle for the Philadelphia Eagles' left tackle job, it'll be time for a Philly team in a mini rebuild to start making phone calls. The Panthers, Bears, Colts, Jaguars, Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers could all use his service, and the Eagles need to find out who of that group is willing to part with the most capital in exchange for a talented player with room to grow at a critical position.
The Eagles should start by asking for a second-round pick and be willing to take a third- or a fourth. Maybe even a fifth. At some point, Dillard's worth keeping around in case Mailata goes down or the 2019 first-round blooms late.
Realistically, though, it's fair for the front office to decide he's out of chances.
Pittsburgh Steelers
A Day 3 pick to the Washington Football Team for OL Saahdiq Charles
This one certainly isn't sexy, but the Pittsburgh Steelers don't have that luxury after a brutal offseason against the cap, and they're not known for splashy trades anyway. They simply need another body to provide more depth along the offensive line during Ben Roethlisberger's thousandth season, and Charles has growth potential at what is likely a cheap rate in terms of both return and salary.
A middle-round pick would likely do the job in this case, though they might have to give up more than they're comfortable with to get Dillard or Solder (or even Karras or Duvernay-Tardif).
Charles could provide the versatility to cover anywhere on that unit, which could be quite valuable considering all of the change that line has undergone and how heavily they'll be relying on players brand new to their starting positions in 2021.
San Francisco 49ers
Edge Dee Ford to the Minnesota Vikings for a Day 2 pick
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch says he's "very encouraged" by the progress veteran pass-rusher Dee Ford has made in his attempt to get back from neck and back injuries.
A cynic might wonder if that's an attempt to drum up interest in a player who just hasn't been consistently reliable since jumping from Kansas City to San Francisco in 2019.
Regardless, the 49ers have Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead on the edge and plenty of elite talent surrounding them. They don't need Ford, and they can save $4 million by cutting their losses with a trade right now.
So they should join the Broncos and possibly the Bills in linking up with the Vikings, who probably don't want to enter the season with just a post-injury Danielle Hunter and the uninspiring Stephen Weatherly leading the pass rush.
Seattle Seahawks
A Day 3 pick to the New York Giants for WR Sterling Shepard
The Patriots shouldn't be the only team wondering about Shepard. The Seattle Seahawks have a new offense headed by Shane Waldron, whose former team, the Rams, used plenty of three-receiver sets. So did Seattle last season, but former No. 3 receiver David Moore is gone, and rookie second-round pick D'Wayne Eskridge is behind after spending most of the summer recovering from a toe injury.
Quarterback Russell Wilson would likely appreciate another experienced target in the receiving corps. Like Tyler Lockett, Shepard can contribute effectively in the slot and on the boundary, giving Waldron plenty of options to support Wilson and rising star DK Metcalf.
Seattle ought to see if a middle-round pick will do the job for a Giants team that may lack room for Shepard at this point.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A Day 3 pick or TE Cameron Brate to the Houston Texans for DL Maliek Collins
The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not want to attempt to fix what ain't broke. However, Vita Vea missed extensive time last year and came into camp above the team's target weight for him, while Ndamukong Suh is running out of gas at 34.
In other words, they could use a boost at defensive tackle, even if it's just increased depth for the time being. That could come via Collins, who has become a bit of a journeyman but is still a solid player with plenty of starting experience and remains just 26 years old.
The Texans are a mess and might figure they'll lose Collins when he hits free agency again next offseason anyway. And this scenario would give the Bucs a chance to save $1.3 million on Brate in favor of Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard. Otherwise, something like a sixth-round pick should be enough to get the job done.
Tennessee Titans
LB Rashaan Evans to the Kansas City Chiefs for CB Rashad Fenton or OT Mike Remmers and a Day 3 pick
The Tennessee Titans didn't pick up Evans' fifth-year option for 2022, putting him on track to become a free agent next offseason. It's possible that with Harold Landry, Jayon Brown, rookie Monty Rice and free-agent acquisition Bud Dupree already on the roster at linebacker, they'll bail a year early in an attempt to shore up a weaker position.
Positions they should address include a secondary that was gutted in the offseason or right tackle, which continues to stand out as a weakness.
The Chiefs could use a talent like Evans to spruce up an underwhelming linebacker corps, and they happen to have depth at both corner and offensive tackle. I'm not sure the disappointing Evans gets you more than a borderline starter, though, so we're talking Fenton and Remmers instead of Charvarius Ward or the intriguing Lucas Niang.
Washington Football Team
S Landon Collins and a Day 2 pick to the Houston Texans for WR Brandin Cooks
Here's another "if the Texans are blowing it up" deal, this time involving the veteran Cooks, who could come in handy for a Washington Football Team looking to provide as much support as possible for presumed starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
There's still not enough there beyond Terry McLaurin at wide receiver in D.C., especially on the boundary. But Cooks can change that at a decent cost, and the Texans might consider that the still-only-27-year-old Collins could be part of their rebuild.
He certainly hasn't paid off for Washington, and now the front office would probably prefer to move on considering the rise of 2020 seventh-round pick Kamren Curl at the strong safety position last season.
They just might have to pay a little extra to get the Texans to take on some of Collins' bloated contract.
Contract information courtesy of Spotrac.