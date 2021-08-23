1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Propose Before the 2021 Season

1 of 32

Doug Murray/Associated Press

LB Jordan Hicks and a Day 2 pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for CB Charvarius Ward

The veteran linebacker has started all 32 games for the Arizona Cardinals in the last two seasons, but he's become an obvious trade or cut candidate after the team used a first-round pick on an off-ball linebacker for the second year in a row.

Look for Arizona to try to sell him off for something before a potential release. With eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson gone Johnathon Joseph retired and Dre Kirkpatrick unsigned, they could use a cornerback in exchange for the 29-year-old Hicks.

One team that is weak at linebacker but has a decent amount of depth at corner? The Chiefs, who saw L'Jarius Sneed stand out as a rookie in 2020 and also have Rashad Fenton and Mike Hughes in addition to Ward and slot-oriented safety Tyrann Mathieu.

However, they'd likely have to sweeten the pot with some extra draft capital because Ward has a little more upside at 25.