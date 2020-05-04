Khalil Mack Trade Revisited: Raiders, Bears' Full Deal Revealed After 2020 Draft

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Almost two years after the Chicago Bears acquired Khalil Mack in a trade from the Raiders, the deal is now complete with all draft picks involved having been utilized, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

The Las Vegas Raiders grabbed two first-round picks in the original trade, used on running back Josh Jacobs in 2019 and cornerback Damon Arnette in 2020. A 2020 third-round pick was used on receiver Bryan Edwards, while the sixth-round pick from 2019 was eventually turned into a fourth-round pick used on tight end Foster Moreau.

Chicago added Mack and also got a 2020 second-round pick used on tight end Cole Kmet and a seventh-round pick that was used on offensive lineman Arlington Hambright.

