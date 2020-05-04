Khalil Mack Trade Revisited: Raiders, Bears' Full Deal Revealed After 2020 Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2020

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) rushes in against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Bears won 31-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Almost two years after the Chicago Bears acquired Khalil Mack in a trade from the Raiders, the deal is now complete with all draft picks involved having been utilized, per Peter King of NBC Sports. 

The Las Vegas Raiders grabbed two first-round picks in the original trade, used on running back Josh Jacobs in 2019 and cornerback Damon Arnette in 2020. A 2020 third-round pick was used on receiver Bryan Edwards, while the sixth-round pick from 2019 was eventually turned into a fourth-round pick used on tight end Foster Moreau.

Chicago added Mack and also got a 2020 second-round pick used on tight end Cole Kmet and a seventh-round pick that was used on offensive lineman Arlington Hambright. 

     

