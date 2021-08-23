Updated 2021 MLB Playoff Predictions with Under 40 Games to Go

2 of 9

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

National League East Champs: Atlanta

Three different teams have held the lead in the NL East just since August 5, so trying to pick out a winner for the division right now is very much an "oof" situation.

But with losses in 16 out of 22 games and ace Jacob deGrom unlikely to return from an elbow injury, the New York Mets seem doomed. The Philadelphia Phillies have the advantage of an easy remaining schedule, but their pitching was a question mark even before Zack Wheeler hit a wall.

Sans Ronald Acuna Jr., one can only have so much faith in Atlanta. But a 14-2 run since August 3 definitely has the team trending up, and there's no denying that the team did well to flesh out its depth at the deadline, particularly on offense, where the home runs are flying out in bunches right now.

National League Central Champs: Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have been alone in first place in the NL Central since June 23, and it's been about a month (July 25) that their lead was fewer than seven games.

It hurts that one of Milwaukee's three aces, right-hander Freddy Peralta, had to go to the IL with shoulder inflammation on Thursday. But it doesn't sound serious, so much so that he's only expected to miss one start.

In case anyone needs another reason to believe in the Brewers: Their remaining schedule isn't the easiest in the NL Central, but it is the third-easiest in the National League at large.

National League West Champs: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have come close to the Giants but just haven't been able to run down those darn San Franciscans. The Dodgers 15-3 run since July 31 has gone for naught, as the Giants have kept pace with a 14-5 record of their own. Their lead in the division is 1.5 games.

The Dodgers are, however, still favored to win the NL West by FanGraphs. Having Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in town is a factor, though the Giants should also feel threatened by Kevin Gausman's diminishing returns and potentially Anthony DeSclafani's ankle injury.

Between August 27 and September 5, the Giants will run a 10-game gauntlet against Atlanta, Milwaukee and Los Angeles. If they falter there, the Dodgers will have their opening.

Wild Cards: San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds

Whoever doesn't win the NL West race is all but guaranteed to get the top wild-card slot as consolation. The Dodgers hold it now and with a whopping 10.5-game lead.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres have faded with an 18-24 record since the start of July. Their injured list is a veritable bloodbath, and, oh yeah, they have the hardest remaining schedule of any team in the NL.

At the opposite end of that spectrum are the Reds. They've won 16 of their last 24 games, and they have the easiest remaining schedule of any NL team. The second wild-card spot should be as good as theirs.