NFL Players Thriving in New Situations Early in 2021 Preseason

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New York Jets boosted their pass-rushing capabilities in a big way when they acquired Carl Lawson in free agency this offseason. The former Cincinnati Bengal scored a three-year, $45 million deal from Gang Green and appears to be well on his way to providing a major return on the team's investment.

Lawson has reportedly been dominating at camp, picking up three sacks in a single scrimmage earlier this month. His quarterback takedowns have become a regular occurrence, but the coaching staff seems to be even more impressed by the intangibles Lawson brings to the table.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, head coach Robert Saleh described Lawson as "relentless" while doling out high praise to the 26-year-old for his work ethic:

"If you watch the [game] tape, he beats everybody, so it's not foreign to him to win. What's cool though is his work ethic and the way he goes about his day-to-day process: He is relentless with his body. There's an old saying that hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard, but, this dude, not only is he talented, but he works his absolute butt off. And because of it, you see results."

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton noted that his head-to-head matchups with the edge-rusher have helped him improve as a player.

It's obvious that this is a fantastic situation for Lawson, who will be seeking his first Pro Bowl appearance this year after compiling 20 career sacks over four seasons. The Jets will be hoping to improve upon their meager 31-sack total from 2020, a goal that will be much easier to accomplish with Lawson is leading the way.